Las Vegas Slips Past Isotopes, 5-3

Las Vegas, NV - The Aviators plated two runs in the first frame and two runs in the eighth inning while holding the Isotopes to just five hits to win game two, 5-3, Wednesday night at Las Vegas Ballpark.

Topes Scope: - Isotopes starter Karl Kauffmann tossed 6.0 innings of two run ball while allowing seven hits and no walks and fanning five to record his second quality start of the year (also: April 12 at El Paso). He also generated 19 swings and misses on the night. The quality start is the fourth this year by Isotope pitching (Phillips Valdez, twice). It is the sixth time an Isotopes start held an opponent to two runs or fewer.

-Hogan Harris is the fourth opposing starting pitcher to throw at least 5.0 innings and allow three hits or fewer (Cody Bradford, twice; Chase Silseth and Matt Andriese).

-On the night, Albuquerque pitching walked just two batters, tied for the second-fewest in a game for the season.

-The Isotopes threw out two runners at the plate attempting to score. Right fielder Nolan Jones collected an outfield assist, his third this season (all at home), in the fifth while third basemen Jonathan Morales threw out a runner in the seventh trying to score from third on a groundball. Jones is responsible for all three of the Isotopes outfield assists.

-Albuquerque plated three runs on the night, the ninth time the club has been held to three runs or fewer this year.

-The Isotopes were held to just five hits, tied for the third-fewest in 2023 (season low: 4, twice). Additionally, Albuquerque recorded just one extra-base hit, a double by Brian Serven, tied for the second-fewest this season.

-Coco Montes collected a hit to extend his hitting streak to eight games. During the span, he is slashing .4389/.511/.583 with four doubles, one homer and nine RBI. It is his second eight-game streak of the year, tied for Montes' longest streak of the season (April 4-12).

-Jimmy Herron extended his on-base streak to 14 games. During the span, he is slashing .378/.500/.689 with five doubles, three homers, 11 RBI and 12 walks.

-Yonathan Daza went 1-for-5 from the leadoff spot in his first action with the Isotopes this season.

-Over his first two games with Albuquerque, Serven is 4x9 (.444) with a double, two homers and three RBI.

-Elehuris Montero walked twice for the second time this season.

-Michael Toglia picked up a hit, walk and RBI, the 11th time this year he's record a tally in all three categories.

-Nolan Jones struck out three times on the night, the fourth time he's fanned thrice.

-The Isotopes allowed two runs in the first frame, giving them an MiLB-leading 39 first inning runs relented.

On Deck: The Isotopes and Aviators will meet for game three of the six-game set tomorrow at 8:05 pm MT. Albuquerque is scheduled to start Jeff Criswell while Las Vegas is expected to send former Isotope Zach Neal to the hill.

