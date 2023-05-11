Rainiers, Reno Settle for Doubleheader Split

Tacoma Rainiers' Darren McCaughan in action

Tacoma, WA - The Tacoma Rainiers (17-18) split a doubleheader with the Reno Aces (20-15) on Wednesday evening at Cheney Stadium, as the clubs made up a rainout from Sunday, April 9 with a pair of seven-inning contests. Tacoma is now 10-4 at home, and 3-1 in doubleheader games (all vs. Reno).

GAME 1 (5-3, Tacoma)

Philip Evans's fourth homer in the first inning staked Reno to a 1-0 lead. The Rainiers rallied for a trio of two-out runs in the third; Jacob Nottingham worked a leadoff walk and advanced to third base (wild pitch, tag-up), before Kean Wong came up with a big hit to drive in the run. It was 3-1 a batter later when Cade Marlowe lasered his third homer to right field.

Tied 3-3 in the fourth, Jake Scheiner belted his team-leading 10th home run to right field. The opposite field solo blast was his eighth homer and 20th RBI at home this season. Tacoma added a run of insurance with the first batter of the fifth on their third homer, another solo shot, this time by Colin Moran (3). The 5-3 score would hold up in the seven-inning affair.

Darren McCaughan slung 93 pitches over 5.0 IP for the home side (6 H, 3 R, 1 ER, 1 BB, 3 K). Fellow right-handers Riley O'Brien (hold) and Matt Festa (save, 5/5) each tossed a scoreless inning in his stead to finish the opener.

GAME 2 (3-1, Reno)

In both the fourth and sixth innings, Aces #2 batter Buddy Kennedy was driven to the plate by Reno's #5 batter Diego Castillo. The pair each singled in the fourth, and then hit two doubles in the sixth, accounting for the winning run of the night cap. Castillo later scored when Ali Sanchez rapped an RBI single with two out, making it 3-1.

Jake Scheiner hit his second homer of the night and extended his club lead to 11 in the fourth (Mike Ford has 9 HR). Another opposite field solo shot briefly tied the score 1-1.

On a bullpen night for Tacoma, lefty Rob Kaminsky was superb as the opener, firing 3.0 scoreless, hitless innings with a walk and four strikeouts. RHP Diego Castillo pitched a scoreless seventh for the Rainiers- and retired Reno left fielder Diego Castillo on a groundout (6-3) to finish the frame, in an all-time matchup.

The series will continue on Thursday with a 7:05 PT first pitch at Cheney Stadium. RHP Nick Davila will start for Tacoma, against Reno RHP Drey Jameson.

Rainiers broadcaster Mike Curto will have full coverage on TacomaRainiers.com. All 2023 Rainiers games, home and away, can also be heard for free on the MiLB First Pitch app. HD video broadcasts of every home game can be viewed with a MiLB.TV subscription.

