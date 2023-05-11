Dodgers Come Back To Defeat Round Rock Express, 6-4

For the second straight night, the Oklahoma City Dodgers scored four runs in the seventh inning to help win in comeback fashion, defeating the Round Rock Express, 6-4, Wednesday night at Dell Diamond. The Dodgers (24-11) took a 2-0 lead in the second inning with RBI singles by Patrick Mazeika and Bradley Zimmer. Round Rock tied the game with two runs in the third inning and then took a 4-2 lead when Josh Sale hit a two-run homer in the fourth inning. The Express (21-13) loaded the bases with one out in the sixth inning before Dodgers reliever Alex Vesia struck out the next two batters to keep OKC within two runs. Each of the first three Dodgers reached base to start the seventh inning, including a RBI double by Bradley Zimmer. Two batters later, Yonny Hernández lined a two-run single to center field to put the Dodgers ahead, and Luke Williams added a RBI single to make it 6-4. The Express had the tying runs on base with one out in the ninth inning when Blaine Crim hit a ground ball toward third base. Hernández fielded the ball, stepped on third for the forceout and jumped off the base to throw to first base to complete a game-ending double play.

Of Note:

-Following their first three-game losing streak of the season, the Dodgers have won three of their last four games. The Dodgers have taken the first two games of a six-game series between the top two teams in the Pacific Coast League, and Oklahoma City now holds a 2.5-game lead ahead of Round Rock atop the PCL.

-At 24-11, the Dodgers are tied for the team's best record through 35 games during the Bricktown era (since 1998) along with the 2015 and 2018 teams.

-The Dodgers won for a second consecutive night when trailing after six innings and have now won eight times this season when trailing after six innings. They have trailed by at least two runs in eight of their 24 wins as well.

-Yonny Hernández reached base three times with a single and two walks and collected his fifth multi-RBI game of the season, putting the Dodgers ahead for good with a two-run single in the seventh inning.

-Bradley Zimmer had a game-high three hits, tying his season high. Zimmer reached base four times with a double, two singles and was hit by a pitch. He also had two RBI, scored one run and picked up his team-leading eighth stolen base of the season. Zimmer had his first multi-hit game since April 25 and his first multi-RBI game since April 13.

-Relievers Alex Vesia, Andre Jackson and Taylor Scott combined for 4.0 scoreless innings with three hits, three walks and seven strikeouts. Over the last five games, the OKC bullpen has allowed two runs and 12 hits over 24.1 innings.

What's Next: The Dodgers aim to win a third straight in Round Rock starting at 7:05 p.m. Thursday. Live radio coverage of each OKC Dodgers game begins 15 minutes before first pitch on AM 1340 "The Game," 1340thegame.com and through the free iHeartRadio or MiLB First Pitch apps.

