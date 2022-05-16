Minnesota Wild Signs Goaltender Jesper Wallstedt to a Three-Year, Entry-Level Contract

May 16, 2022 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Iowa Wild News Release







SAINT PAUL, Minn. - Minnesota Wild General Manager Bill Guerin today announced the National Hockey League (NHL) club has signed goaltender Jesper Wallstedt to a three-year, entry-level contract starting with the 2022-23 season.

Wallstedt, 19 (11/14/02), went 11-9-2 with a 1.98 goals-against average (GAA), a .918 save percentage (SV%) and three shutouts in 22 games with Lulea HF in Sweden's Elite League this season. He led the Swedish Elite League in GAA, ranked fourth in SV% and T-6th in shutouts. The 6-foot-3, 214-pound native of Vasteras, Sweden, allowed two goals or less in 16 of his 22 starts. Wallstedt went 2-0-0 with a 1.50 GAA, a .962 SV% and one shutout in two games for Sweden at the 2022 IIHF World Junior Championship. He stopped all 48 shots faced in a 3-0 win vs. Slovakia on Dec. 27, 2021.

Wallstedt went 11-8-3 with a 2.23 GAA, a .907 SV% and two shutouts in 22 games with Lulea in 2020-21 and ranked fourth in the Swedish Elite League in GAA. He also appeared in two games for Sweden at the 2021 IIHF World Junior Championship, going 0-1-0 with a 2.40 GAA and a .923 SV%.

The Wild selected Wallstedt in the first round (20th overall) of the 2021 NHL Draft.

Iowa Wild hockey is presented by MercyOne Des Moines Medical Center. For more information, please visit www.iowawild.com. Fans can purchase single-game tickets through the team's website at www.iowawild.com. Group tickets (10 or more), suites, Wild 365 memberships or premium tickets can be purchased by contacting the Iowa Wild Ticket Department at 515-564-8700 or tickets@iowawild.com. The 2022-23 season marks the 10th anniversary of Iowa Wild hockey. Fans can purchase season tickets for the 10th anniversary season at https://www.iowawild.com/wild-365.

• Discuss this story on the American Hockey League message board...





American Hockey League Stories from May 16, 2022

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.