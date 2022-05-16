Thunderbirds to Face Charlotte Checkers in Atlantic Division Finals
May 16, 2022 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Springfield Thunderbirds News Release
SPRINGFIELD, Mass. - The Springfield Thunderbirds, who completed a 3-0 sweep of the Atlantic Division Semifinals against the Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins, will now face the top-seeded Charlotte Checkers in the Atlantic Division Finals.
Charlotte earned its place in the Atlantic Division Finals by defeating the Bridgeport Islanders, three games to one, in their Atlantic Division Semifinal series.
Puck drop for Game 1 is set for this Sunday, May 22 at 3:05 p.m. at the MassMutual Center; tickets for both Game 1 and Game 2 may be purchased. The full schedule for the Atlantic Division Finals is as follows - games marked with an asterisk (*) will be played only if necessary.
Game 1: Sunday, May 22- Checkers @ Thunderbirds, 3:05 p.m. - Click Here for Tickets
Game 2: Wednesday, May 25- Checkers @ Thunderbirds, 7:05 p.m. - Click Here for Tickets
Game 3: Saturday, May 28- Thunderbirds @ Checkers, 6:00 p.m.
Game 4*: Sunday, May 29- Thunderbirds @ Checkers, 6:00 p.m.
Game 5*: Tuesday, May 31- Thunderbirds @ Checkers, 7:00 p.m.
The Checkers, coached by former Thunderbirds bench boss Geordie Kinnear, hold the home-ice advantage in this series by virtue of their regular-season Atlantic Division title. Despite this, the Thunderbirds come into the series on a winning streak of seven games, having won the final four in their regular season before sweeping three games in the Atlantic Division Semifinals against the Penguins.
During the clubs' eight-game season series, Springfield got the better of their division foes, going 6-2-0-0 against Charlotte, including a perfect 4-0-0-0 record inside the MassMutual Center against the Checkers.
Thunderbirds' playoff tickets, including single-game tickets and Pay As We Play plans, are on sale now! To purchase your seats, call (413) 739-GOAL (4625) or visit www.SpringfieldThunderbirds.com. Pay As We Play plans allow you to lock in your same seat location for as long as the Thunderbirds advance in the Calder Cup Playoffs, but act fast as the offer ends at the start of the Atlantic Division Semifinals.
• Discuss this story on the American Hockey League message board...
American Hockey League Stories from May 16, 2022
- Checkers Send Bridgeport Packing with 4-0 Win - Charlotte Checkers
- Thunderbirds to Face Charlotte Checkers in Atlantic Division Finals - Springfield Thunderbirds
- Checkers to Face Springfield Thunderbirds in Round 3 of Playoffs - Charlotte Checkers
- Wolves Insider: Time to Take on the Wolves' OG Rival - Chicago Wolves
- The Best Inaugural Season Moments: Opening Night - Abbotsford Canucks
- Ads Face Chicago in Division Finals - Milwaukee Admirals
- Minnesota Wild Signs Goaltender Jesper Wallstedt to a Three-Year, Entry-Level Contract - Iowa Wild
- Heat to Face Colorado Eagles in Pacific Division Finals - Stockton Heat
- Belleville Senators 2021-22 Year in Review - Belleville Senators
- Eagles Announce Round Three Playoff Schedule - Colorado Eagles
- Reign Swept Aside - Ontario Reign
- Eagles Complete Sweep with 5-2 Win over Ontario - Colorado Eagles
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.
Other Recent Springfield Thunderbirds Stories
- Thunderbirds to Face Charlotte Checkers in Atlantic Division Finals
- T-Birds Sweep Penguins Behind Wild Comeback Win
- T-Birds Recognize Jim Syner as Team's "Person of the Year"
- Hofer's Historic Goalie Goal Puts Icing on Game 2 Win
- Lindgren's 50 Saves Lift T-Birds to Game 1 Win