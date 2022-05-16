Thunderbirds to Face Charlotte Checkers in Atlantic Division Finals

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. - The Springfield Thunderbirds, who completed a 3-0 sweep of the Atlantic Division Semifinals against the Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins, will now face the top-seeded Charlotte Checkers in the Atlantic Division Finals.

Charlotte earned its place in the Atlantic Division Finals by defeating the Bridgeport Islanders, three games to one, in their Atlantic Division Semifinal series.

Puck drop for Game 1 is set for this Sunday, May 22 at 3:05 p.m. at the MassMutual Center; tickets for both Game 1 and Game 2 may be purchased. The full schedule for the Atlantic Division Finals is as follows - games marked with an asterisk (*) will be played only if necessary.

Game 1: Sunday, May 22- Checkers @ Thunderbirds, 3:05 p.m. - Click Here for Tickets

Game 2: Wednesday, May 25- Checkers @ Thunderbirds, 7:05 p.m. - Click Here for Tickets

Game 3: Saturday, May 28- Thunderbirds @ Checkers, 6:00 p.m.

Game 4*: Sunday, May 29- Thunderbirds @ Checkers, 6:00 p.m.

Game 5*: Tuesday, May 31- Thunderbirds @ Checkers, 7:00 p.m.

The Checkers, coached by former Thunderbirds bench boss Geordie Kinnear, hold the home-ice advantage in this series by virtue of their regular-season Atlantic Division title. Despite this, the Thunderbirds come into the series on a winning streak of seven games, having won the final four in their regular season before sweeping three games in the Atlantic Division Semifinals against the Penguins.

During the clubs' eight-game season series, Springfield got the better of their division foes, going 6-2-0-0 against Charlotte, including a perfect 4-0-0-0 record inside the MassMutual Center against the Checkers.

