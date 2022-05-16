Heat to Face Colorado Eagles in Pacific Division Finals

STOCKTON, Calif. - The American Hockey League announced today the schedule for the Pacific Division Finals series between the Stockton Heat and Colorado Eagles.

The first two games of the best-of-five series will take place at Stockton Arena, home of the regular season division champion Heat, and the final three are scheduled to be played at the Budweiser Events Center in Loveland, Colorado.

A full schedule is below:

Game 1 - Monday, May 23 - 6:30 p.m. PT - Stockton Arena

Game 2 - Tuesday, May 24 - 6:30 p.m. PT - Stockton Arena

Game 3 - Friday, May 27 - 6:05 p.m. PT - Loveland, Col.

Game 4 - Sunday, May 29 - 6:05 p.m. PT - Loveland, Col. (if necessary)

Game 5 - Tuesday, May 31 - 6:05 p.m. PT - Loveland, Col. (if necessary)

Stockton won five of eight matchups with Colorado during the regular season, including three of four at Stockton Arena. Both teams enter the series undefeated in the playoffs after the Heat completed a three-game sweep of the Bakersfield Condors in round two and the Eagles won a pair over Henderson in round one and three games against Ontario in round two.

Tickets will be available later Monday at stocktonheat.com/playoffs.

