Ads Face Chicago in Division Finals
May 16, 2022 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Milwaukee Admirals News Release
Milwaukee, WI - For the first time since 2011 the Milwaukee Admirals have advanced to the Division Finals where they will take on their arch-rival Chicago Wolves in a best-of-five series that will begin with game one in Chicago at the Allstate Arena this Saturday, May 23 at 7 pm.
Game two of the series will be the following day, Sunday, May 24 at 3 pm before the series shifts to Milwaukee for game three on Wednesday, May 27 at 7 pm. If necessary game four would also be at Panther Arena on Friday, May 29 and game five would be on Sunday, May 29th at 3 pm at Allstate.
Central Division Finals - Series "R" (best-of-5)
C1-Chicago Wolves vs. C3-Milwaukee Admirals
Game 1 - Sat., May 21 - Milwaukee at Chicago, 7:00 CT
Game 2 - Sun., May 22 - Milwaukee at Chicago, 3:00 CT
Game 3 - Wed., May 25 - Chicago at Milwaukee, 7:00 CT
*Game 4 - Fri., May 27 - Chicago at Milwaukee, 7:00 CT
*Game 5 - Sun., May 29 - Milwaukee at Chicago, 3:00 CT
*if necessary
This season the Admirals posted a 5-8-1 record against Chicago, however the Admirals captured five of the final seven match-ups. Cody Glass, who skated for the Wolves in the 2019 post-season, led the Ads in scoring against Chicago this season with 12 points (9g-3a).
The Ads and Wolves rivalry dates back to their time in the old IHL and they have played close to 300 regular season games. This will be the eighth time that they have battled in the post-season with the last time being in 2010 when the Wolves topped a Lane Lambert coached Ads in seven games.
Tickets for game three are on sale now with prices starting at just $10. For more information or to purchase tickets fans should head to www.milwaukeeadmirals.com.
