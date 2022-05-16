Checkers to Face Springfield Thunderbirds in Round 3 of Playoffs
May 16, 2022 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Charlotte Checkers News Release
The Charlotte Checkers today announced the schedule for their third-round, Atlantic Division Finals playoff series to be played against the Springfield Thunderbirds.
The Checkers, who advanced in the playoffs by defeating the Bridgeport Islanders in Round 2 earlier tonight, will begin the series with two games in Springfield on Sunday, May 22, and Wednesday, May 25. The best-of-five series then moves back to Charlotte for a game on Saturday, May 28, followed by "if necessary" games on Sunday, May 29, and Tuesday, May 31. A full schedule with dates and times can be found below.
GAME 1: Sunday, May 22 at 3:05 p.m. @SPR
GAME 2: Wednesday, May 25 at 7:05 p.m. @SPR
GAME 3: Saturday, May 28 at 6 p.m. @CLT
GAME 4: Sunday, May 29 at 6 p.m. @CLT*
GAME 5: Tuesday, May 31 at 7 p.m. @CLT*
* if necessary
Tickets to all three games in Charlotte will go on sale via Ticketmaster at 10 a.m. on Tuesday, May 17. Information on "Pay as we Play" packages, other ticket offers and concession specials will be posted to charlottecheckers.com in the coming days.
This will be a matchup between the Atlantic Division's top two teams from the regular season, with the Checkers edging Springfield for the championship on the regulation win tiebreaker. Both teams earned a bye for Round 1 of the playoffs. Springfield advanced by way of its 3-0 series sweep of Wilkes-Barre/Scranton that concluded Sunday.
