Eagles Complete Sweep with 5-2 Win over Ontario

May 16, 2022 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Colorado Eagles News Release







LOVELAND, CO. - Colorado forward Jayson Megna netted a pair of goals, while goaltender Justus Annunen made 31 saves on 33 shots, as the Eagles defeated the Ontario Reign, 5-2 in Game Three on Sunday. The win completed the three-game sweep in the best-of-five series and now advances Colorado to the Pacific Division Finals against the Stockton Heat.

The Eagles would jump on the board late in the first period when forward Mikhail Maltsev camped out in front of the crease and tipped a shot from the point into the back of the net. The goal was Maltsev's fourth of the postseason and gave Colorado a 1-0 edge at the 18:47 mark of the first period. The Eagles would go on to outshoot the Reign 13-8 in the opening 20 minutes and took a 1-0 advantage into the first intermission.

Colorado would stretch its lead just 2:57 into the second period when Megna split a pair of defenders at the blue line and beat Ontario goalie Garret Sparks with a backhander to put the Eagles on top, 2-0.

The advantage would get another boost when forward Stefan Matteau set up in the low slot and deflected a shot from the blue line into the back of the net to push Colorado's lead to 3-0 at the 16:48 mark of the middle frame.

The Reign would earn some late momentum when forward Martin Frk buried a slapshot from the top of the left-wing circle to slice the deficit to 3-1 with only 14 seconds remaining in the period.

The Eagles would re-establish their three-goal advantage when defenseman Jacob MacDonald lit the lamp with a wrister from the bottom of the left-wing circle just 4:29 into the third period, making it 4-1 in favor of the visitors.

A power play would help Ontario inch back, as forward Samuel Fagemo buried a shot from the slot to trim Colorado's lead to 4-2 with 6:31 remaining in the contest.

The Reign would pull Sparks in favor of the extra attacker in the final minutes of the game, but it would be Megna who would capitalize with an empty-netter at the 19:41 mark of the final frame to solidify the Eagles 5-2 win.

Colorado finished the game 0-for-2 on the power play and 1-for-2 on the penalty kill, as each team fired 33 shots on net.

The Eagles will be back in action when they continue the 2022 AHL Calder Cup Playoffs when they kick off their best-of-five Pacific Division Final series against Stockton. A full series schedule will be released in the days to come. Playoff ticket packages are on sale now and can be purchased at ColoradoEagles.com or by calling the ticket department at (970) 686-7468.

