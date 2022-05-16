Eagles Announce Round Three Playoff Schedule

WINDSOR, CO. - The Colorado Eagles, proud AHL affiliate of the Colorado Avalanche, have announced the schedule for their 2022 AHL Calder Cup Playoff series against the Stockton Heat, as the two teams will clash in the Pacific Division Finals. The best-of-five series will begin when the Eagles travel to Stockton Arena for Game One on Monday, May 23rd at 7:30pm MT. Tickets for Games Three, Four and Five at the Budweiser Events Center will go on sale on Thursday, May 19th at 10am and can be purchased online at ColoradoEagles.com or at the OCR box office at the BEC.

The complete series schedule is listed below:

Pacific Division Finals - Series "S" (best-of-5)

P1-Stockton Heat vs. P3-Colorado Eagles

Game 1 - Mon., May 23 - Colorado at Stockton, 6:30 PT

Game 2 - Tue., May 24 - Colorado at Stockton, 6:30 PT

Game 3 - Fri., May 27 - Stockton at Colorado, 7:05 MT

*Game 4 - Sun., May 29 - Stockton at Colorado, 7:05 MT

*Game 5 - Tue., May 31 - Stockton at Colorado, 7:05 MT

*if necessary

The Eagles will be back in action when they continue the 2022 AHL Calder Cup Playoffs with Game One of their best-of-five, Pacific Division Finals series against the Stockton Heat on Monday, May 23rd at 7:30pm MT at Stockton Arena in Stockton, California. You can find more information on playoff ticket packages by visiting ColoradoEagles.com or by calling the ticket department at (970) 686-7468.

