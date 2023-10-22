Minnesota Wild Recalls Forward Vinni Lettieri from Iowa

SAINT PAUL, Minn. - Minnesota Wild President of Hockey Operations and General Manager Bill Guerin today announced the National Hockey League (NHL) club has recalled forward Vinni Lettieri from the Iowa Wild of the American Hockey League (AHL).

Lettieri, 28 (2/6/95), has tallied three points (1-2=3) and a team-leading 14 shots on goal in four games with Iowa this season. The 5-foot-11, 185-pound native of Excelsior, Minn., collected 49 points (23-26=49), including 11 power-play goals (PPG), five game-winning goals (GWG), a plus-9 rating and 34 penalty minutes (PIM) in 48 games with the Providence Bruins (AHL) last season. He ranked T-1st on the team in PPG (T-13th in the AHL) and GWG, second in goals, points and shots on goal (163), T-4th in plus/minus rating and fifth in assists. Lettieri recorded one goal in four Calder Cup Playoff games with Providence. He also appeared in one NHL game with the Boston Bruins in 2022-23.

Lettieri owns 232 points (117-115=132) in 271 career AHL games in seven seasons with Hartford (2016-20), San Diego (2020-22) and Providence (2022-23). He has tallied 18 points (7-11=18) in 83 career NHL contests in five seasons with the New York Rangers (2017-19), Anaheim Ducks (2020-22) and Boston (2022-23). Lettieri scored a goal in his NHL debut with New York on Dec. 29, 2017 at Detroit. He originally signed with the Rangers as an undrafted free agent on March 27, 2017. Lettieri recorded 83 points (37-46=83) and 76 PIM in 149 games in four seasons at the University of Minnesota (2013-17). He helped the Gophers win four consecutive Big Ten regular season championships and made three NCAA tournament appearances. Lettieri collected 64 points (32-32=64) in 76 games in parts of two seasons (2011-13) with the Lincoln Stars in the United States Hockey League (USHL) and was named to the 2012-13 USHL All-Rookie Team. He tallied 97 points (38-59-) in 57 games in two seasons at Minnetonka High School (2010-12).

The Wild signed Lettieri to a one-year, two-way contract on July 1, 2023. He will wear sweater No. 10 with Minnesota.

