Roadrunners to Host School Day Field Trip Game Tuesday

October 22, 2023 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Tucson Roadrunners News Release







Tucson, Arizona - The Tucson Roadrunners, AHL Affiliate of the Arizona Coyotes will host their School Day Field Trip Game Tuesday at 10:30 a.m. when they host San Diego at Tucson Arena.

Media interested in covering the game or getting advanced interviews and content, can contact Adrian.Denny@TucsonRoadrunners.com or Jonathon.Schaffer@TucsonRoadrunners.com. Interviews with the Roadrunners, Stantec and Pima County School Superintendent's Office will be available.

With Presenting Partner Stantec and supporting partners: the Pima County School Superintendent's Office, Hughes Federal Credit Union and Delta Dental, the game will be offered free to thousands of local students who will be in attendance.

The local community has also been supporting the game's efforts to offer free tickets to students in a raffle featuring Roadrunners and Coyotes memorabilia. Raffle Tickets can be purchased at TucsonRoadrunners.com/School.

All students in attendance at the game will receive: a workbook from the Roadrunners and Stantec that will feature: Hockey 101 and other hockey themed Math and Stats, Word Search, Spot The Differences, Coloring Page and Dusty's Mad Libs. Roadrunners players will assist in teaching instruction of the workbook on the video board throughout the game.

Tickets for this game will not be available to the public. The Roadrunners currently sit at 2-1 on the year and will play game two of a six game home stand on Tuesday. Friday and Saturday they play the second of three-straight weekend games at Tucson Arena with Bakersfield. They will host Chicago Friday, November 3 and Saturday, November 4.

