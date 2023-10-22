Checkers Tripped up in 4-2 Loss to Toronto
October 22, 2023 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Charlotte Checkers News Release
The Checkers were back in action Sunday afternoon in Toronto but couldn't replicate the magic from the day before, falling 4-2 to the Marlies.
The visitors found themselves down by one through one period for the second straight contest, then dropped into a 2-0 hole courtesy of an early Marlies strike in the middle frame.
The Checkers dug themselves out, however, with Riley Bezeau throwing a low-angle shot through the Toronto netminder's legs later in the second and Zac Dalpe burying a slick feed from Rasmus Asplund early in the third to draw things back even.
The Marlies were finally able to break through on Charlotte's standout penalty kill midway through the final frame, though, as they capitalized on their two-man advantage to regain the lead. The Checkers would push down the stretch - including earning a power play in the final five minutes of regulation - but couldn't quite create a rally, and a late empty netter sealed their narrow defeat.
NOTES
The Checkers have split each of their first two series this season ... Toronto's game winner in the third period was the first power-play goal Charlotte has given up this season ... Santtu Kinnunen has registered at least one assist in all four games this season ... The Checkers have scored a power-play goal in each of their last three games ... Kai Schwindt made his pro debut ... Asplund's assist was his 50th in the AHL ... Charlotte's 16 shots on goal are the lowest total for the team this season ... Ryan McAllister, Jake Wise, Wilmer Skoog, Matt Kiersted, Zach Uens and Spencer Knight were the scratches for Charlotte ... The Checkers' first road trip of the season concludes on Wednesday with a visit to Rochester
