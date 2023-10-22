Wolves Fall to Stars 3-2 in Shootout

ROSEMONT, Ill. - The Chicago Wolves wrapped up a busy weekend when they took the ice against the Texas Stars on Sunday at Allstate Arena.

Isaac Ratcliffe and Rocco Grimaldi scored for the Wolves in regulation but it wasn't enough as the Stars rallied for a 3-2 victory in a shootout. The triumph was Texas' third in a row while the Wolves earned three of a possible four points over the weekend.

After a scoreless opening period, Ratcliffe broke the deadlock late in the second when the forward took a pass from Chris Terry at center ice, raced into the Stars zone and unleashed a wrist shot from the left dot that beat Texas goaltender Remi Poirier to the stick side. Also assisting on Ratcliffe's first goal of the season was Matt Donovan.

The Stars knotted the score at 1-1 early in the third when Antonio Stranges scored on the power play.

Grimaldi gave the Wolves the lead with four minutes, 27 remaining when he took a terrific feed from Hudson Elynuik and buried a shot past Poirier's stick. Tyson Feist also assisted on Grimaldi's second goal of the season.

With the clock ticking down in regulation, Mavrik Bourque tied it at 2-2 with under a second remaining.

Nick Caamano then provided the winner for the Stars in the shootout.

In his first game in a Wolves uniform, Keith Kinkaid (27 saves) suffered the loss while Poirier (31 saves) earned the win for the Stars.

The Wolves dropped to 1-1-1-1 while the Stars improved to 3-2-0-0.

Next up: The Wolves travel to Iowa to face the Wild on Wednesday (7 p.m.).

