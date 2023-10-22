Bourque's Last-Second Goal Leads Stars to Shootout Win

ROSEMONT, Illinois - The Texas Stars, American Hockey League affiliate of the NHL's Dallas Stars, won 3-2 in a shootout against the Chicago Wolves thanks to Mavrik Bourque forcing overtime with less than a second left and Nick Caamano scoring in the seventh round of the shootout on Sunday afternoon at Allstate Arena.

Texas now rides a three-game winning streak after sweeping its road trip, which included a pair of stops in Chicago as well as one in Milwaukee.

Following a scoreless opening period that saw both sides put 10 shots on goal, Isaac Ratcliffe fired a shot over Remi Poirier's shoulder, off the crossbar and in to put the Wolves on the board first 16:43 into the second period. With the Wolves leading, 1-1, after 40 minutes of play, both sides had 20 shots on goal.

Antonio Stranges tied the game for Texas at 3:05 of the third period when his shot from the left circle beat Keith Kinkaid to make it 1-1. After Rocco Grimaldi scored with 4:27 left in regulation to give Chicago a 2-1 lead, the Stars pressured late and forced overtime with less than a second to spare. Amidst a net-front scramble in the final seconds of the third period, Mavrik Bourque flagged down the puck and slid it across the goal line with three-tenths of a second left on the clock to force overtime.

After neither side scored during the extra session, Texas fell behind 2-0 in the best-of-three shootout before rallying to tie it, 2-2. Then, in the seventh round, Caamano scored with a shot between Kinkaid's legs to give the Stars a third-straight victory to wrap up the three-game road trip.

In goal for the Stars, Poirier improved to 2-1 on the season after making 31 saves on 33 shots. For the Wolves, Kinkaid was handed an overtime loss after allowing two goals on 29 shots in the contest.

The Stars return home next weekend to host the Manitoba Moose on Friday and Saturday at 7:00 p.m. at the H-E-B Center at Cedar Park.

