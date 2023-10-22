Game Preview: Bears at Islanders, 3 p.m.

(Bridgeport, CT) - The Hershey Bears continue a four-game road trip as they conclude a three-in-three this afternoon versus the Bridgeport Islanders at Total Mortgage Arena.

Hershey Bears (3-1-0-0) at Bridgeport Islanders (2-2-0-0)

October 22, 2023 | 3 p.m. | Game 5 | Total Mortgage Arena

Referees: Chris Waterstradt (88), Jim Curtin (22)

Linespersons: Kirsten Welsh (10), Kevin Briganti (39)

Broadcast Information

Voice of the Bears, Zack Fisch on the call

RADIO: WFVY-100.1 FM, Fox Sports 1460-AM, Capitals Radio

WATCH LIVE: AHLTV

LISTEN LIVE: Fox Sports AM-1460 Stream, Capitals Radio

Radio pre-game coverage starts at 2:30 p.m.

LAST TIME OUT:

The Bears earned a third straight victory with a 5-4 win via shootout last night at Providence. The Bears got a pair of goals from forwards Ethen Frank and Jimmy Huntington, and enjoyed a strong night on special teams, going 2-for-4 on the power play and a perfect 7-for-7 on the penalty kill, including successfully fending off two lengthy five-on-three attacks in the second period. Hershey held 3-1 and 4-3 leads in the third period, but the Bruins forced overtime with a goal in the final 10 seconds from former Bear Jayson Megna. The game progressed to a shootout, and Hershey's Joe Snively scored the winner in the top of the third round. Hunter Shepard earned the win in goal for Hershey with 32 saves and two stops in the shootout. The Islanders were in action on home ice last night, topping the Utica Comets in overtime, 2-1. Robin Salo scored the winner just 1:13 into overtime, and Jakub Skarek turned away 26 shots to earn the victory in goal.

BATTLING BRIDGEPORT:

The Bears and Islanders meet up this afternoon for the first of six meetings. Last season, Hershey held a 4-2-0-0 record versus Bridgeport, including going 2-1-0-0 at Total Mortgage Arena. Forwards Ethen Frank (3g, 5a) and Mike Vecchione (2g, 5a) paced Hershey offensively versus the Islanders last season, while netminder Hunter Shepard went 2-1-0 with a 1.34 goals-against average and a .943 save percentage. Bridgeport's Arnaud Durandeau is the club's leading returning scorer in head-to-head play, posting six points (4g, 2a) versus the Bears last year.

CHANGES AND TIES TO THE ISLAND:

Brent Thompson had spent the previous 12 seasons in the New York Islanders organization, including 10 as the head coach of their Bridgeport affiliate, before the former Bears captain accepted an assistant coach role with the Anaheim Ducks this past summer. Bridgeport brought in 2015-16 Louis A.R. Pieri Memorial Award winner Rick Kowalsky as head coach, with Matt Macdonald and Pascal Rheaume as assistant coaches. Islanders defenseman Paul LaDue spent the 2020-21 campaign with Hershey, while forward Brian Pinho suited up for the Chocolate and White from 2018-22. Aaron Ness previously suited up for Bridgeport from 2010-15.

GIBBY SMALLS:

Goaltender Mitch Gibson could make his American Hockey League debut this afternoon in Bridgeport. The 24-year-old goaltender is in his rookie season after playing the previous three campaigns at Harvard University. The Pheonixville, Pennsylvania native owned a 18-7-2 record with a 2.25 goals-against average, a .919 save percentage, and three shutouts last year at Harvard, guiding the school to a NCAA Tournament appearance. He earned All-ECAC Hockey Second Team Honors. In 80 career NCAA games at Harvard, Gibson went 45-25-6, with a 2.32 goals-against average, a .918 save percentage, and six shutouts.

BEARS BITES:

Last night marked the fourth time in Alex Limoges' career that he registered a career-best three assists in a game...Center Mike Sgarbossa has points in three straight games (2g, 3a) and enters tonight needing one point for 200 in his tenure with Hershey...Defender Chase Priskie is two points from 100 professional and AHL points...Bridgeport defenseman Seth Helgeson is expected to skate in his 600th career AHL game today.

ON THIS DATE:

Oct. 22, 1958 - Hershey blanked the Cleveland Barons 5-0 as Bob Perrault (eight saves) and Gil Mayer (four saves) platooned in net to deliver their second shutout victory of the season for the Bears. Jack McIntyre, down from the NHL's Detroit Red Wings, scored a pair of goals for Hershey in front of 3,161 at Hershey Sports Arena.

