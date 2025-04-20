Minnesota United vs. FC Dallas: Full Match Highlights
April 20, 2025 - Major League Soccer (MLS)
Minnesota United FC YouTube Video
Watch every match with MLS Season Pass on Apple TV: http://apple.co/MLS
The plays here: https://www.mlssoccer.com/messi/
Subscribe Now: https://www.youtube.com/c/mls
Follow us on: - TikTok: https://www.tiktok.com/@mls?lang=en - Instagram: http://instagram.com/mls - Twitter: https://twitter.com/MLS - Like us on Facebook: http://www.facebook.com/MLS
Para Español: - Instagram: http://instagram.com/mlses - Twitter: https://twitter.com/MLSes - Facebook: facebook.com/espanol.mls
For more information about MLS, go to the league's official website: http://www.MLSsoccer.com, en español http://www.MLSes.com
#mls #highlights #minnesotaunited #fcdallas
• Discuss this story on the Major League Soccer message board...
Major League Soccer Stories from April 20, 2025
- Carles Gil Sets Club Assists Record in 2-0 Win vs. New York City FC - New England Revolution
- Houston Dynamo FC Earn 2-2 Draw with Late Equalizer Versus Colorado Rapids - Houston Dynamo FC
- Chicago Fire FC Drops Home Match Against FC Cincinnati - Chicago Fire FC
- San Jose Climbs Back From Early 3-0 Deficit But Unable To Complete Second-Half Resurgence - San Jose Earthquakes
- LAFC Comes from Behind to Tie Portland on the Road - Los Angeles FC
- Sporting KC Earns 5-3 Win in San Jose - Sporting Kansas City
- Timbers, LAFC Play to Thrilling 3-3 Draw at Providence Park - Portland Timbers
- Rapids Earn 2-2 Draw on the Road at Houston - Colorado Rapids
The opinions expressed in this article are those of the writer(s), and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.
Other Recent Minnesota United FC Stories
- Minnesota United Continue Their Unbeaten Streak in 0-0 Draw with FC Dallas
- Minnesota United FC vs. FC Dallas Preview
- MNUFC to Face Louisville City FC in Lamar Hunt U.S. Open Cup Round of 32
- Minnesota Extends Unbeaten Run to 7 with Draw in Toronto
- Minnesota United FC at Toronto FC Preview