Minnesota Lynx vs. Washington Mystics: FULL GAME HIGHLIGHTS: April 25, 2026
Published on April 25, 2026 under Women's National Basketball Association (WNBA)
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The Minnesota Lynx defeated the Mystics, 77-66, in preseason action!
Saylor Poffenbarger: 9 PTS | 13 REB Jaylyn Sherrod: 9 PTS | 2 STL Olivia Miles: 8 PTS | 3 REB | 2 AST
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