Minnesota Lynx vs. Washington Mystics: FULL GAME HIGHLIGHTS: April 25, 2026

Published on April 25, 2026 under Women's National Basketball Association (WNBA)

Minnesota Lynx YouTube Video







The Minnesota Lynx defeated the Mystics, 77-66, in preseason action!

Saylor Poffenbarger: 9 PTS | 13 REB Jaylyn Sherrod: 9 PTS | 2 STL Olivia Miles: 8 PTS | 3 REB | 2 AST







Women's National Basketball Association Stories from April 25, 2026

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