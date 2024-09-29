Minnesota Lynx Cheryl Reeve Named WNBA Coach of the Year and WNBA Basketball Executive of the Year

September 29, 2024 - Women's National Basketball Association (WNBA)

MINNEAPOLIS/ST. PAUL - The WNBA today announced Lynx Head Coach and President of Basketball Operations Cheryl Reeve as the 2024 WNBA Coach of the Year and the 2024 Basketball Executive of the Year. This marks the fourth Coach of the Year honor (2011, 2016, 2020, 2024) and second Basketball Executive of the Year honor (2019, 2024) for Reeve. She becomes the first coach in league history to receive the Coach of the Year Award a record four times and is only the second honoree to be selected for both awards in the same season.

Reeve led Minnesota to a franchise record of 30-10, the most wins in Lynx history, finishing as the only team with two or fewer losses in the final 15 games of the season. The Lynx clinched the #2 seed in the 2024 WNBA Playoffs following their 78-76 win over the Connecticut Sun on Sept. 17. Minnesota led the league in assists per game (23.0) and three-point percentage (38.0%) with three players ending in the top 10 for three-point field goal percentage: Bridget Carleton (44.4), Cecilia Zandalasini (44.3) and Kayla McBride (40.7). The Lynx were also tops in opponent field goal percentage (41.0%).

For the second time in her career, Reeve was selected as Coach of the Month (June). On June 5, Reeve posted her 307th regular season victory on the Lynx bench with an 86-62 decision at Los Angeles, surpassing Bill Laimbeer for second place on the WNBA's all-time list. The Lynx went 4-1 in Commissioner's Cup contests and earned their first Commissioner's Cup title when they defeated New York 94-89 on June 25.

Reeve earned her second Basketball Executive of the Year honor by transforming the 2024 Lynx roster into a championship contender. She signed key free agents Courtney Williams and Alanna Smith, re-signed forward Bridget Carleton, and executed trades for key reserves Natisha Hiedeman and Myisha Hines-Allen.

The Lynx tip off their second-round playoff series tonight by hosting the Connecticut Sun at Target Center in Game 1 of the WNBA Semifinals. Tip is set for 7:30 p.m. CT on ESPN. Tickets are available to purchase now at lynxbasketball.com/playoffs or by calling 612-673-1234.

