Aces Drop Semifinal Game 1 to Liberty 87-77

September 29, 2024 - Women's National Basketball Association (WNBA)

BROOKLYN, NY - The Las Vegas Aces received 24 points from Kelsey Plum and 21 from A'ja Wilson, but never led in an 87-77 loss to the New York Liberty in Game 1 of the best-of-5 WNBA Semifinals. Jackie Young (17 points) was the only other Aces players to score in double figures.

Breanna Stewart scored 34 points to lead the charge for the Liberty.

First Quarter Highlights (New York 28, Las Vegas 21)

The Liberty established an early lead and went up by as much as 11 twice. The last was a 24-13 lead with 1:45 to play in the quarter. The Aces closed with an 8-4 run. New York made 68.8% of their field goals to the Aces 47.1%. The Liberty outscored the Aces 14-6 in the paint and 7-0 on the fast break. Plum topped the Aces with 6 points and Stewart led all scorers with 11.

Second Quarter Highlights (New York 48, Las Vegas 38)

The Aces cut the gap to 2 points twice, including 35-33 with 5:05 to play before the midway break. However, an 11-1 run by the Liberty put them up 46-34 at 1:40. New York's shooting cooled, but so did Las Vegas' as New York shot 46.2% from the field to the Aces 27.5%. Wilson and Young contributed 6 points apiece and Stewart scored 9.

Third Quarter Highlights (New York 71, Las Vegas 62)

The Liberty expanded their advantage to 62-44 at 5:48. An Aces 12-0 run put them back in play, 62-56, at 2:54. The Liberty responded with a 7-2 spurt to again claim a double-digit lead. The Aces hit 50% from the field and the Liberty made 46.2% of their shots. The Liberty made 9 of 12 from the line in the quarter while the Aces were 4 of 4. Plum scored 12 points, the first 12 for the Aces out of the half, and Stewart tossed in 8.

Fourth Quarter Highlights (New York 87, Las Vegas 77)

The Aces could get no closer than 8 in the final stanza. Neither team shot well in the last 10 minutes with the Aces making 37.5% of their tries and the Liberty hitting on 38.9% of theirs. Wilson scored 7 and Sabrina Ionescu had 8 for the Liberty.

KEY STATS

The Aces shot 29 of 67 from the field (.433), and 7 of 25 from 3-point range (.280), while the Liberty made 30 of 61 (.492) overall and 8 of 19 (.421) from distance.

The Liberty scored 19 points off their 23 trips to the line and the Aces were 12 of 15 from the stripe.

The Liberty outscored the Aces 42-38 points in the paint, 11-7 on second chance points and 16-6 on the fast break.

New York outrebounded Las Vegas 31-22.

The Liberty's Jonquel Jones notched the game's only double-double with 13 points and a game-high 12 rebounds.

GAME NOTES

Wilson now has 787 playoff points which are the 13th most in WNBA playoff history. Stewart (806) and Brittney Griner (834) are next on the list. No. 10 is Deanna Nolan with 867.

Chelsea Gray scored 4 points and now has 732 in her postseason career, passing Katie Douglas (730) into 14th place on on the WNBA's career playoff scoring list.

Wilson now has 20 playoff games with 20+ points, which are the 9th most in WNBA playoff history. Eighth on the list is Lisa Leslie with 21.

Wilson has scored in double figures in 19 consecutive postseason games which is tied for the 12th longest streak in WNBA history with Cynthia Cooper. Diana Taurasi is next on the list with 22 straight double-digit scoring efforts.

Wilson now has 393 rebounds in postseason play, good for No. 8 in WNBA history. Next up is Sylvia Fowles with 426.

Wilson (6 defensive rebounds) now has 310 postseason defensive boards, moving her past Taj McWilliams Franklin into 6th place in league history. Lisa Leslie is next on the list with 344.

Wilson (2 blocks) now has 87 blocked shots in her postseason career which are the 4th most in league history trailing No. 3 Brittney Griner's 102.

Gray (1 assist) now has 282 assists in the postseason which are the 5th most in league history behind No. 4 Diana Taurasi (293).

Plum made 4 shots from 3-point range, giving her 72 in her postseason career and moving her past Allie Quigley (68) and Mwaui Mabika (70) into 13th place on the WNBA's career playoff list for 3-pointers made. Katie Smith is next on the list with 78.

Wilson's 9 made 2-pointers brought her career playoff total to 291, which moves her past Taj McWilliams-Franklin (282) and DeWanna Bonner (No. 6, 290) into sole possession of 6th place on the WNBA's career playoff list for made 2-point field goals. Next up on the list is No. 5 Lindsay Whalen (299).

NEXT UP

The Aces remain in the Big Apple for Game 2 of their Semifinal series against the Liberty on Tuesday, Oct. 1. Tip and broadcast network are still to be announced.

