DiJonai Carrington and Alyssa Thomas Pick up WNBA All-Defensive Team Honors

September 29, 2024 - Women's National Basketball Association (WNBA)

Uncasville, CT - Connecticut Sun guard DiJonai Carrington was named to the WNBA All-Defensive First Team, while Connecticut Sun forward Alyssa Thomas was named to the WNBA All-Defensive Second Team, the league announced today. This marks the first time Carrington has received WNBA All-Defensive honors. Thomas picks up her fourth WNBA All-Defensive Second Team nod (2017, 2019, 2022), while also being named to the First Team twice in her 11-year WNBA career (2020, 2023).

Carrington, drafted 20th overall by the Connecticut Sun in the 2021 WNBA Draft, is enjoying a career season, most recently being named the 2024 Kia WNBA Most Improved Player on Wednesday. The 5-11 guard-forward averaged career highs of 12.7 points, 5.0 rebounds, 1.6 assists and 1.56 steals this regular season. Carrington paced all WNBA players in games with at least five steals (three) and ranked ninth in steals per game. She turned up her defense to another level during the latter half of the regular season as she recorded a career-high six steals against Indiana on August 28 and finished the season recording at least one steal in 13 of the Sun's final 15 regular season match ups.

Thomas is known for her defensive versatility, guarding both the guard and post positions through her WNBA career. The five-time WNBA All-Star finished ninth in the league in rebounding (8.4) and tenth in steals (1.6) during the 2024 regular season. Behind her and Carrington's strong defensive play, the Sun led the league in fewest points allowed (73.6 points per game) and defensive rating (94.1), and also ranked third in steals per game (8.2). Additionally, this regular season, Thomas added to her league-leading total with three regular season triple-doubles. She now has 11 regular season triple-doubles and remains the only player in WNBA history to record more than two triple-doubles in a single regular season.

Carrington, Thomas and the Connecticut Sun are back in action on Sunday, September 29 at 8:30 PM ET/7:30 PM CT when they take on the Minnesota Lynx in Game 1 of the WNBA Semifinals at the Target Center in Minneapolis, MN.

