Natasha Cloud Named to WNBA All-Defensive Second Team

September 29, 2024 - Women's National Basketball Association (WNBA)

Phoenix Mercury News Release







PHOENIX - Phoenix Mercury guard Natasha Cloud has been selected to the 2024 WNBA All-Defensive Second Team, the WNBA announced today. All-Defensive teams were voted on by a national panel of sportswriters and broadcasters.

This marks Clouds third career All-Defensive honor after she was named to the First Team in 2022 and Second Team in 2019 while playing for the Washington Mystics. Cloud becomes the first Mercury player named to an All-Defensive team since Brittney Griner (Second Team) and Brianna Turner (First Team) in 2021. She joins Griner (2014-19, 2021), Turner (2020, 2021) and DeWanna Bonner (2015) as the only Mercury players to be named to an All-Defensive Team.

• Discuss this story on the Women's National Basketball Association message board...





Women's National Basketball Association Stories from September 29, 2024

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.