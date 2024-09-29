Minnesota Lynx's Napheesa Collier Named 2024 Kia WNBA Defensive Player of the Year

September 29, 2024 - Women's National Basketball Association (WNBA) News Release







NEW YORK - Minnesota Lynx forward Napheesa Collier has been named the 2024 Kia WNBA Defensive Player of the Year, the WNBA announced today. This is the first WNBA Defensive Player of the Year Award for Collier, who joins Sylvia Fowles as the two players to earn the honor with the Lynx.

Collier received 36 votes from a national panel of 67 sportswriters and broadcasters. Las Vegas Aces center-forward A'ja Wilson finished in second place (26 votes), and Seattle Storm forward-center Ezi Magbegor was third (three votes). Connecticut Sun guard-forward DiJonai Carrington and Minnesota guard Courtney Williams each received one vote.

In her sixth WNBA season, Collier started all 34 games in which she played and ranked second in the league in steals per game (1.91, tied for her career best). In addition, she placed fourth in defensive rebounds per game (7.5) and seventh in blocked shots per game (1.41), finishing with career-high figures in both categories.

Collier grabbed at least 10 defensive rebounds in a game seven times. She also recorded seven games with at least three steals and 15 games with at least two blocks. Her eight steals against the Los Angeles Sparks on June 14 were a single-game high in the WNBA this season and, combined with her six-steal effort vs. Seattle on May 17, made Collier the only player to have two games of at least six steals.

A two-time WNBA All-Defensive Second Team selection, the 6-1 Collier helped Minnesota rank second in the league in both defensive rating (94.8) and fewest points allowed (75.6).

Behind Collier, Minnesota (30-10) earned the No. 2 seed in the WNBA Playoffs presented by Google and has since advanced to the WNBA Semifinals. Minnesota will continue its pursuit of a record fifth WNBA championship when it hosts Connecticut in Game 1 of the WNBA Semifinals tonight at 8:30 p.m. ET on ESPN.

Overall, Collier ranked third in the WNBA in rebounding with a career-best 9.7 rebounds per game and fifth in scoring with 20.4 points per game, the second-best figure of her career. The four-time WNBA All-Star also shot 49.2 percent from the field, the second-best mark for her career, and averaged a career-high 3.4 assists per game.

Collier was a member of the USA Basketball Women's National Team that participated in the 2024 AT&T WNBA All-Star Game against Team WNBA before winning it s eighth straight Olympic gold medal at the 2024 Summer Olympics.

In honor of being named the 2024 Kia WNBA Defensive Player of the Year, Collier will receive $5,150 and a trophy designed to commemorate the achievement.

Below are the voting results for the 2024 Kia WNBA Defensive Player of the Year Award and a list of past recipients.

2024 KIA WNBA DEFENSIVE PLAYER OF THE YEAR VOTING RESULTS

Player Team Votes

Napheesa Collier Minnesota Lynx 36

A'ja Wilson Las Vegas Aces 26

Ezi Magbegor Seattle Storm 3

DiJonai Carrington Connecticut Sun 1

Courtney Williams Minnesota Lynx 1

KIA WNBA DEFENSIVE PLAYER OF THE YEAR AWARD WINNERS

1997 - Teresa Weatherspoon, New York

1998 - Teresa Weatherspoon, New York

1999 - Yolanda Griffith, Sacramento

2000 - Sheryl Swoopes, Houston

2001 - Debbie Black, Miami

2002 - Sheryl Swoopes, Houston

2003 - Sheryl Swoopes, Houston

2004 - Lisa Leslie, Los Angeles

2005 - Tamika Catchings, Indiana

2006 - Tamika Catchings, Indiana

2007 - Lauren Jackson, Seattle

2008 - Lisa Leslie, Los Angeles

2009 - Tamika Catchings, Indiana

2010 - Tamika Catchings, Indiana

2011 - Sylvia Fowles, Chicago

2012 - Tamika Catchings, Indiana

2013 - Sylvia Fowles, Chicago

2014 - Brittney Griner, Phoenix

2015 - Brittney Griner, Phoenix

2016 - Sylvia Fowles, Minnesota

2017 - Alana Beard, Los Angeles

2018 - Alana Beard, Los Angeles

2019 - Natasha Howard, Seattle

2020 - Candace Parker, Los Angeles

2021 - Sylvia Fowles, Minnesota

2022 - A'ja Wilson, Las Vegas

2023 - A'ja Wilson, Las Vegas

2024 - Napheesa Collier, Minnesota

• Discuss this story on the Women's National Basketball Association message board...





Women's National Basketball Association Stories from September 29, 2024

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.