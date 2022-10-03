Miners 2023 Season Schedule Revealed

Augusta, NJ - Mark your calendars, Miners fans! The Sussex County Miners will kick off their 8th Championship Season - and 9th overall - with a 3-game series at the Joliet Slammers on Friday, May 12th. This will mark the first time the Miners have visited Duly Health and Care Field.

After the 3-game road trip, the Miners return to Skylands Stadium for their home opener against their divisional rival Tri-City ValleyCats, who visit Skylands Stadium for the only time on May 16th.

The month of May brings a lot of other early season schedule highlights. The Miners first visit to legendary Hinchliffe Stadium, the new home of the New Jersey Jackals, comes as part of a split stadium series on May 20th. The Lake Erie Crushers make their first trip ever to Sussex County on May 26th, and the defending Frontier League Champion Québec Capitales make their first visit to the Old Red Barn on May 30th.

As the calendar turns forward a month, the Miners will face off against their divisional rival New York Boulders six times beginning with a home contest on June 2nd. The Miners longest homestand and longest road trip take both take place in June. First, the Miners host the Boulders, Florence Y'alls, and Trois Rivières Aigles comprise of the homestand from June 9th to 18th. Then, Sussex County will make their first visits to historic Bosse Field and the Evansville Otters, then Wintrust Field and the Schaumburg Boomers, before going to a familiar venue in Ottawa Stadium to take on the Ottawa Titans, all from June 20th to the 29th.

In what is shaping up to be a tradition, the Miners will host their in-state rival Jackals on Tuesday, July 4th. July also has the Empire State Greys - returning for a second season - and the aforementioned Jackals on the schedule before the Miners visit the Washington Wild Things for the first time ever. The trip to Washington occurs July 7th to 9th. The Frontier League All-Star Break will be from July 10th to 13th, at which the Miners will return to action with a three-game series against the Windy City ThunderBolts July 14th to 16th. The Gateway Grizzlies and New york Boulders also visit Northwestern New Jersey in July.

August has a lot of Canadian flavor to the schedule, as all three teams from North of the border come to Augusta. Ottawa makes their only trip into town August 8th to 10th, Trois Rivières pays a visit August 22nd to 24th, and the Capitales come calling from the 25th to 27th. Empire State and New Jersey also come to Skylands Stadium.

The regular season finishes on Labor Day weekend with a three-game series against the Greys September 1st to 3rd. The Frontier League Playoffs will begin on Tuesday, September 5th.

Keep up with the Miners on social media for future announcements on season tickets, promotional events, and game times for the upcoming 2023 baseball season.

