2023. Here. We. Come.
October 3, 2022 - Frontier League (FL) - Ottawa Titans News Release
The Frontier League and Ottawa Titans are proud to announce the 2023 regular-season schedule! It all kicks off at home on Friday, May 12, against the Empire State Greys.
The 96-game 2023 season will conclude on Sunday, September 3 at Stade Canac in Québec as the Titans face the defending Frontier League champion Québec Capitales.
2023 Ottawa Titans Schedule Breakdown:
Total games: 96
Home games: 51
Road games: 45
Home Games by Day of the Week:
Tuesday: 8
Wednesday: 8
Thursday: 8
Friday: 9
Saturday: 9
Sunday: 9
Total vs. West Division: 33
Evansville Otters: 3
Florence Y'alls: 3
Gateway Grizzlies: 3
Joliet Slammers: 6
Schaumburg Boomers: 6
Lake Erie Crushers: 3
Washington Wild Things: 3
Windy City ThunderBolts: 6
Total vs. East Division: 63
Empire State Greys: 9
New Jersey Jackals: 9
New York Boulders: 9
Quebec Capitales: 9
Sussex County Miners: 9
Tri-City ValleyCats: 9
Trois-Rivières Aigles: 9
2023 Tickets
For information on Ottawa Titans' 2023 season tickets, group outings, and nine-game mini packs, visit the Titans' official website at www.ottawatitans.com, email boxoffice@ottawatitans.com or phone 343-633-2273.
• Discuss this story on the Frontier League message board...
Frontier League Stories from October 3, 2022
- 2023. Here. We. Come. - Ottawa Titans
- ValleyCats Unveil 2023 Frontier League Schedule - Tri-City ValleyCats
- 2023 Frontier League Schedule Announced - FL
- Frontier League, Wild Things Announce 2023 Schedule - Washington Wild Things
- Grizzlies Announce 2023 Schedule - Gateway Grizzlies
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.