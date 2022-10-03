2023. Here. We. Come.

October 3, 2022 - Frontier League (FL) - Ottawa Titans News Release







The Frontier League and Ottawa Titans are proud to announce the 2023 regular-season schedule! It all kicks off at home on Friday, May 12, against the Empire State Greys.

The 96-game 2023 season will conclude on Sunday, September 3 at Stade Canac in Québec as the Titans face the defending Frontier League champion Québec Capitales.

2023 Ottawa Titans Schedule Breakdown:

Total games: 96

Home games: 51

Road games: 45

Home Games by Day of the Week:

Tuesday: 8

Wednesday: 8

Thursday: 8

Friday: 9

Saturday: 9

Sunday: 9

Total vs. West Division: 33

Evansville Otters: 3

Florence Y'alls: 3

Gateway Grizzlies: 3

Joliet Slammers: 6

Schaumburg Boomers: 6

Lake Erie Crushers: 3

Washington Wild Things: 3

Windy City ThunderBolts: 6

Total vs. East Division: 63

Empire State Greys: 9

New Jersey Jackals: 9

New York Boulders: 9

Quebec Capitales: 9

Sussex County Miners: 9

Tri-City ValleyCats: 9

Trois-Rivières Aigles: 9

2023 Tickets

For information on Ottawa Titans' 2023 season tickets, group outings, and nine-game mini packs, visit the Titans' official website at www.ottawatitans.com, email boxoffice@ottawatitans.com or phone 343-633-2273.

