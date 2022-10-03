2023 Frontier League Schedule Announced

October 3, 2022 - Frontier League (FL) News Release







The Frontier League of Professional Baseball, a MLB Professional Partner League, unveiled the schedule for its 30th season of play. The 2023 regular season will begin on Thursday, May 11 and run through Sunday, September 3.

The 2023 schedule will be a full-season format with East and West divisions. Teams play either three or four series against their divisional rivals while facing the eight teams from the other division at least one series each. The majority of the schedule was created by the Department of Computer Science at Johns Hopkins University under the guidance of Dr. Tony Dahbura, Eli Katz, and Nick Lu.

"2022 was a tremendous season throughout the Frontier League, with many teams setting single-game and overall attendance records culminating in an outstanding Championship Series in front of sellout crowds," commented deputy commissioner Steve Tahsler. "We are excited to announce our 2023 schedule as our clubs work to continue their positive momentum from this past summer."

The 2022 regular season opens on Thursday, May 11 with the Florence Y'alls hosting the Gateway Grizzlies, the New York Boulders hosting the New Jersey Jackals, and the Windy City ThunderBolts hosting the Schaumburg Boomers. The remaining ten teams open on Friday, May 12, with Evansville, Joliet, Lake Erie, Ottawa, and Tri-City at home. Tuesday, May 16 features the home openers for Gateway, Québec, Sussex County, and Washington. The Schaumburg Boomers return to Wintrust Field on Friday, May 19 while the New Jersey Jackals host their first game at their new home of Hinchliffe Stadium on Saturday, May 20. Trois-Rivières is the final team to open the 2022 home season, on Tuesday, May 23.

Other highlights of the 2023 schedule include a special Juneteenth game on Monday, June 19 in New Jersey; Canada Day featuring inter-provincial rivals Québec and Ottawa on July 1; Independence Day games in Gateway, Lake Erie, New York, Schaumburg, Sussex County, Tri-City, and Washington; and Larry Doby Day on July 5 in New Jersey.

Beginning on August 1, teams play exclusively in their own division for the final 10 regular season series, culminating with season-ending series in Gateway, Joliet, New York, Québec, Schaumburg, Sussex County, Trois-Rivières, and Washington.

The Frontier League of Professional Baseball is an official Partner League of Major League Baseball and the largest of its kind in professional baseball. The Frontier League has moved over 1,000 players to MLB Teams in its 30-year history. Please visit www.frontierleague.com.

• Discuss this story on the Frontier League message board...





Frontier League Stories from October 3, 2022

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.