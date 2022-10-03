Frontier League, Wild Things Announce 2023 Schedule

October 3, 2022 - Frontier League (FL) - Washington Wild Things News Release







WASHINGTON, Pa. - The 2023 game schedule has been announced by the Frontier League and the Washington Wild Things have released theirs as well. Washington is set to open its season Friday, May 12 on the road at Evansville, with the home opener at Wild Things Park slated for Tuesday, May 16. The 96-game slate wraps up at home Sunday, September 3, before the 2023 Frontier League Playoffs begin later that week.

Coinciding with the release of the upcoming season's schedule is the sale of season-ticket packages for the club. Available in full, 25 and 13-game packages, fans can become a part of the Wild Things' season-ticket family by placing a deposit on seats and packages for the 2023 campaign or by purchasing the plans in full now. Existing season-ticket holders will have until Friday, November 18 to reserve their existing seats for the season. In order to receive all of the benefits, season-ticket packages must be paid in full by Friday, March 3. More information is available by calling the box office at 724-250-9555 or by going online to the team's website.

The club will return to opening on the road, as it did from 2016-2021, with the 2022 season being the lone exception since 2015 where the Wild Things played their season opener at Wild Things Park. Historic Bosse Field will be the site of this season's opener when the Wild Things take on the Evansville Otters Friday, May 12.

Washington will open its home slate that next Tuesday, May 16. The New York Boulders come to town for three games before the Wild Things head back out on the road that weekend to take on the Tri-City ValleyCats. The club returns home from May 23-28 for a six-game homestand to round out the May home schedule.

Of note elsewhere, Washington will travel to the new home of the New Jersey Jackals in Paterson, New Jersey June 6-8, will visit the defending Frontier League Champion Québec Capitales June 9-11, will host the Ottawa Titans, officially, for the first time ever June 13-15 and the Trois-Rivières Aigles for the first time July 18-20. Sussex County visits Washington for the first time earlier in July, right before the All-Star Break, which runs from July 10-13 this season. The league has not yet announced the location of this year's midsummer event. Washington also will host its second-straight Fourth of July game against the Windy City ThunderBolts.

The longest homestand of the season comes from June 30-July 9, where the Wild Things will play nine-straight games at home. In all in July, Washington will host 17 of its 23 games. May will see nine home games, June will see 10, August has 12 and all three regular-season games will be at Wild Things Park.

The playoff format has not yet been announced either, but fans can expect the postseason to begin as early as Tuesday, September 5.

You can see the full schedule in printable form here. Game times will be announced later, at which point any special start times will also be revealed. The promotional schedule is also in the works and will be announced at a later date.

• Discuss this story on the Frontier League message board...





Frontier League Stories from October 3, 2022

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.