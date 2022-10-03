Boulders To Open 2023 Season At Home Vs Rival Miners

Rockland County, NY - The New York Boulders will begin pursuit of their eighth post-season berth in nine seasons on May 11, 2023, when they host the rival New Jersey Jackals as the Frontier League released its 2023 schedule on Monday afternoon.

The Boulders' third season in the Frontier League will see the team play a 96-game schedule that features 51 home dates. Highlights of the 2023 home schedule include games on the Fourth of July holiday, Fathers' Day on June 18th; and nine Saturday home dates.

After a 2022 season that saw New York win 33 of the final 48 regular season games to place second in the Eastern Division and earn the right to play the wild card game at Clover Stadium, the Boulders will be looking to build off that success this upcoming year.

The season opener will be the first of a three-game set against the Jackals, with games following on May 12 and May 13.

After two days off and a trip to Washington (PA) for a three-game series with the Wild Things, the Boulders will return home to face the reigning Frontier League champion Quebec Capitales for a trio of games on May 19 to May 21.

This upcoming season's Fourth of July game will be the middle game of a three-game set with the Ottawa Titans, while the Lake Erie Crushers will be the Boulders' opponent on Father's Day.

The Crushers trip to Rockland on June 16 to June 18 will be their initial visit to Clover Stadium. Also making their first trips to Pomona will be the Gateway Grizzlies on July 18 to July 20, and the Evansville Otters on July 28 to July 30.

Meanwhile, the Boulders will be making their first trips to a trio of Frontier League towns. New York will be in Joliet, IL to take on the Slammers from May 23 to May 25 before moving on to Schaumburg, IL, to tangle with the Boomers from May 26 to May 28.

The Boulders will also visit Florence, KY to play the Y'Alls from July 7 to July 9.

New York's longest homestand of the 2023 season will run six games from Aug. 22 to Aug. 27 and features three-game sets against the Jackals and the Empire State Greys. The Boulders will also play a stretch of eight home games in nine dates from May 30 through June 8 beginning with a three-game set with the Empire State Greys from May 30 to June 1, followed by a road trip to Sussex County on June 2 to face the Miners. New York then returns home for two games versus the Miners on June 3 and June 4 before wrapping up the stretch with three games against the Washington Wild Things at Clover Stadium.

The Boulders also have a stretch of six home games in seven matches from July 14 to July 20 - opening with three games at home from July 14 to July 16 against Quebec before a road game in New Jersey on July 17 is sandwiched with a three-game home series with the Gateway Grizzlies.

The Boulders' regular season will conclude on Sunday, Sept. 3, when they wrap up a three-game set at Clover Stadium with the Jackals.

The 2023 schedule has teams playing either three or four series against their divisional rivals while facing the eight teams from the other division at least one series each. The majority of the schedule was created by the Department of Computer Science at Johns Hopkins University under the guidance of Dr. Tony Dahbura, Eli Katz, and Nick Lu.

"2022 was a tremendous season throughout the Frontier League, with many teams setting single-game and overall attendance records culminating in an outstanding Championship Series in front of sellout crowds," commented deputy commissioner Steve Tahsler. "We are excited to announce our 2023 schedule as our clubs work to continue their positive momentum from this past summer."

Joining the Boulders in the Eastern Division are the Quebec Capitales, Trois-Rivieres Aigles, Ottawa Titans, New Jersey Jackals, Sussex County Miners, Tri-City Valley Cats and Empire State Greys. Meanwhile, the Western Division includes the Washington Wild Things, Schaumburg Boomers, Evansville Otters, Joliet Slammers, Gateway Grizzlies, Florence Y'Alls, Windy City ThunderBolts and Lake Erie Crushers.

Information regarding season tickets and packages for the Boulders' 2023 season are available by calling 845-364-0009 or sliding to www.NYBoulders.com.

Debuting in 1993, the Frontier League is the largest and longest-running of the modern independent leagues and features teams stretching from the Atlantic Ocean to the Mississippi River and from the Ohio River to the St. Lawrence Seaway. In September of 2020, the Frontier League reached an agreement to become a "Partner League" with Major League Baseball.

As a "Partner League," the Frontier League and its teams will meet on a regular basis with MLB representatives to discuss joint marketing and promotional opportunities, as well as collaborate on initiatives to provide organized baseball to communities throughout the United States and Canada.

More information can be found at www.frontierleague.com.

