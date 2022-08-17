Mills, Trogrlic-Iverson Stingy in 2-1 Peoria Win

Peoria, IL - The Chiefs in an attempt to even the series at a game apiece, rode the mighty efforts of starter Zane Mills and Nick Trogrlic-Iverson out of the bullpen to a 2-1 victory in a lightning quick pitcher's duel. With the victory, the Chiefs improved to 8-6 against Quad Cities and snapped a six-game losing skid.

The game was without a hit through the first three and a half innings before Jacob Buchberger ripped a triple that bounced up against the right field fence. Despite a mini Chiefs threat, both starters continued to deal, trading zeroes through four innings.

In the fifth, the River Bandits struck first on a Dillan Shrum RBI double to put the visitors up by a tally, 1-0. However, the Chiefs were quick to respond in the bottom of the frame. Francisco Hernandez lifted a sac fly into medium depth center field that allowed Noah Mendlinger to charge across the dish to even the score at one.

In the sixth, Peoria was able to pull ahead for good. After Todd Lott soaked up an inside fastball, Jacob Buchberger singled to set up first and third for LJ Jones. The slugger then promptly lifted a sac fly to bring in Lott and give the Chiefs the narrow 2-1 edge.

The sixth inning sac fly put Zane Mills in line for his third win in a Chiefs uniform. The right-hander logged his fifth quality start Wednesday, tied for the team lead. He surrendered just one run over six innings while punching out four.

Mills then gave way to Nick Trogrlic-Iverson who dazzled once again out of the pen and continued his incredible month of August. He took the reins the rest of the way, working three shutout frames to earn the save and secure the win for Mills. In four August appearances, Trogrlic-Iverson has allowed just three hits over 11.2 scoreless innings.

Game three of the series is scheduled for 6:35 on Thursday. Right-hander Austin Love will start for the Chiefs while Quad Cities sends William Fleming to the hill.

