Captains Sunk by Whitecaps 10-2

August 17, 2022 - Midwest League (MWL) - Lake County Captains News Release







(Comstock Park, MI) - The West Michigan Whitecaps (59-51) landed six runs in the bottom of the seventh and never looked back winning 10-2 over the Lake County Captains (61-47) on a sunny Wednesday evening at LMCU Ballpark.

The Captains did start the game strong. Christian Cairo walked and Joe Naranjo singled in the first. A sacrifice fly from Alexfri Planez scored the first run, Planez celebrated his 21st birthday with his 51st run batted in. Petey Halpin drove in Naranjo with an RBI single to left field. West Michigan starter Brant Hurter, settled in and threw four scoreless innings following that two-run first.

Lake County starter Doug Nikhazy had one of his best starts in 2022. The left-hander permitted just one through six innings. Nikhazy allowed just two hits and the lone run came off a sacrifice fly. The 2021 Second Round Pick had seven strikeouts, two inning enders.

The score was 2-1 when Lake County delved into their bullpen in the seventh inning. Zach Hart entered and after two singles, the Whitecaps had two runners on with one out. Hart would force a groundball to Gabriel Rodriguez, the third baseman's throw trying to get the runner who broke home short-hopped Mike Amditis, got away and both runners then scored. West Michigan gained their first lead 3-2.

Two more walks from Hart pushed him out and brought Raymond Burgos in. With two outs and the bases loaded, Jace Yung sliced a single to right field to plate two more. Two more walks and a single, helped tack on two more and gave the Whitecaps a 7-2 lead. West Michigan in the eighth, would add even more insurance, getting four hits and three runs against Jack Degroat.

Lake County in their final four innings offensively would not reach base. Matt Walker went three perfect innings with five strikeouts and Jack Anderson worked a 1-2-3 ninth for the Whitecaps. This game snapped a 15-game streak where the Captains hit at least one home run.

With the win West Michigan now leads Lake County by one game in the second-half Midwest League East Division standings. Tomorrow Thursday, August 18th, will see game three of the six-game set, first pitch is at 6:35 p.m.

Coverage of the game can be found on WJCU.org/Captains and the MiLB First Pitch app.

• Discuss this story on the Midwest League message board...





Midwest League Stories from August 17, 2022

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.