Dayton Dragons GameDay Notes for Wednesday (6:35 p.m. Game at Fort Wayne)

August 17, 2022 - Midwest League (MWL) - Dayton Dragons News Release







Wednesday, August 17, 2022 l Game # 108 (42)

Parkview Field l Fort Wayne, Ind. l 6:35 p.m.

Radio: Fox Sports 980 WONE

Dayton Dragons (12-29, 51-56) at Fort Wayne TinCaps (18-25, 45-64)

RH Chase Petty (0-2, 6.75) vs. RH Dwayne Matos (1-4, 5.12)

Today's Game: The Dayton Dragons (affiliate of the Cincinnati Reds) battle the Fort Wayne TinCaps (affiliate of the San Diego Padres) in the second game of a six-game series. Season Series: Dayton 8, Fort Wayne 5 (at Fort Wayne: Dragons 5, TinCaps 2).

Last Game: Tuesday: Fort Wayne 4, Dayton 2. Cole Cummings hit a two-run home run to break a 2-2 tie in the bottom of the eighth inning for Fort Wayne. The Dragons had taken an early 2-0 lead on a two-run home run by Steven Leyton in the third inning, but they collected only one hit after the third, a lead-off double by Tyler Callihan in the ninth. Callihan had two doubles as part of the team's five-hit total.

Top Prospects Join Dragons: The Dragons have made 39 roster moves since the MLB all-star break on July 20, receiving the top four prospects currently on the roster. The new arrivals include the following players: Blue-chip prospect Noelvi Marte, who was acquired from the Mariners in the trade involving MLB all-star Luis Castillo. Marte is ranked as the Reds #2 prospect by MLB.com (behind Elly De La Cruz), while Baseball America has him ranked #3; Starting pitcher Chase Petty, acquired in spring training from the Twins for MLB all-star Sonny Gray and was the Twins first round draft pick in 2021 (Reds #9 by both Baseball America and MLB.com); Outfielder Jay Allen, the 30th overall selection in the 2021 draft (Reds #12 by MLB.com; #17 by Baseball America); Starting pitcher Steve Hajjar, who was acquired from the Twins in the trade involving major league pitcher Tyler Mahle and was the Twins second round draft pick in 2021 (Reds #14 by Baseball America). Hajjar is currently on the injured list.

Steven Leyton over his last four games is batting .462 (6 for 13) with two home runs and three doubles.

Jose Torres over his last 12 games is batting .313 (15 for 48) with two home runs and two doubles.

Tyler Callihan in his last two games has gone 4 for 9 (.444) with three doubles.

Myles Gayman over his 15 appearances since May 26 has posted a 2.16 ERA (33.1 IP, 25 H, 8 R, 6 BB, 33 SO).

Jayvien Sandridge since joining the Dragons from Daytona has made five relief appearances and thrown eight innings, allowing just one run.

Upcoming Probable Pitchers (Game times are Dayton time) (All games on WONE 980 AM and www.daytondragons.com)

Thursday, August 18 (7:05 p.m.): Dayton RH Jean Correa (0-0, 0.00) at Fort Wayne RH Ryan Bergert (2-8, 6.08)

Friday, August 19 (7:05 p.m.): Dayton RH Javi Rivera (0-0, 2.25) at Fort Wayne LH Jackson Wolf (6-6, 3.96)

Saturday, August 20 (6:35 p.m.): Dayton RH Christian Roa (4-3, 4.22) at Fort Wayne RH Jose Espada (0-2, 3.22)

Sunday, August 21 (1:05 p.m.): Dayton RH Thomas Farr (1-6, 5.03) at Fort Wayne RH Garrett Hawkins (0-0, 15.00)

