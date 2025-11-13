Miller Kopp WENT OFF for Career-High 29 PTS & 9 3PM vs. Cruise
Published on November 12, 2025 under NBA G League (G League)
Cleveland Charge YouTube Video
Check out the Cleveland Charge Statistics
NBA G League Stories from November 12, 2025
- AJ Lawson Erupts for 35 as 905 Wins Three in a Row - Raptors 905
- Skyforce Takes Home Opener over Boom - Sioux Falls Skyforce
- Charge Nab First Win of the Season - Cleveland Charge
- Maine Celtics Dropped to End Road Trip - Maine Celtics
- Hustle Fall to Texas Legends, 118-105 - Memphis Hustle
- Series Preview: Skyforce vs Boom - Sioux Falls Skyforce
The opinions expressed in this article are those of the writer(s), and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.