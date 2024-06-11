Mike Scioscia to be Inducted into Albuquerque Professional Baseball Hall of Fame

June 11, 2024 - Pacific Coast League (PCL)

Albuquerque Isotopes News Release







The Albuquerque Isotopes today announced Albuquerque Dukes' catcher/manager Mike Scioscia will be inducted into the Albuquerque Professional Baseball Hall of Fame on Saturday, June 29 in an on-field pre-game ceremony at Isotopes Park as part of Dukes Retro Night.

First pitch against Salt Lake is set for 6:35 pm with gates opening at 5:30 pm. The Hall of Fame induction ceremony is slated to begin at approximately 6:15 pm in front of the pitcher's mound. A post-game fireworks show, presented by Champion Xpress Carwash, is also scheduled (weather permitting).

A Zoom interview with Scioscia is scheduled for tomorrow at 11:00 am. Click here for the Zoom Link. An additional email with the Zoom information will also be sent out.

Scioscia, a 1st round selection (19th overall) in 1976 by the Los Angeles Dodgers, played parts of two years with the Albuquerque Dukes from 1979-80. Over 195 games with Albuquerque, he tallied a .334 batting average, 45 doubles, 208 hits and 101 RBI. His 143 games played in 1979 for the Dukes is tied for second-most in a single season in Albuquerque Triple-A history. After his promotion to Los Angeles in 1980, Scioscia spent 13 years with the Dodgers (1980-92), winning the World Series in 1981 and 1988. A two-time All-Star in 1989 and 1990, Scioscia registered a .259 career batting average with 1,131 hits.

As a manager, Scioscia guided the Dukes in 1999 (65-74) before spending 19 years (2000-18) as manager for the Anaheim/Los Angeles Angels. In 2002, he led the Angels to their lone World Series Championship, beating the San Francisco Giants in seven games. He is a two-time American League Manager of the Year recipient (2002 and 2009) and totaled 1,650 managerial wins-20th in Major League history. Scioscia also managed the United States National Baseball Team during the 2021 Tokyo Summer Olympics, leading them to a Silver medal.

Tickets are still available for each game of the homestand. Fans may visit abqisotopes.com or stop by the Isotopes Park Box Office.

Additionally, the Isotopes will host Home Run Derby X (HRDX) Friday, Aug. 23 at 7:10 pm with gates opening at 5:30 pm. Click here to purchase tickets or, for additional details, click here to visit the HRDX Albuquerque webpage .

• Discuss this story on the Pacific Coast League message board...





Pacific Coast League Stories from June 11, 2024

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.