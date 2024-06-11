Machado Hits First Homer of the Year in 11-2 Sugar Land Defeat

June 11, 2024 - Pacific Coast League (PCL)

Sugar Land Space Cowboys News Release







SUGAR LAND, TX - Despite a two-run shot in the second inning, the Sugar Land Space Cowboys (41-22) were unable to get anything else across the plate as they dropped their series opener against the Oklahoma City Baseball Club (37-27) 11-2 at Constellation Field Tuesday night.

Oklahoma City got off to a hot start in the first when Kody Hoese knocked one in on a single to right and Trey Sweeney grounded into a force out to score another. With runners on second and third, Austin Gauthier sent both home on a bouncer that ricocheted off second base and dropped into the outfield to make it 4-0 heading to the bottom of the first.

With one on base in the bottom of the second, Dixon Machado smashed his first home run of the season to left field, cutting the Space Cowboys deficit in half. Machado's long ball extends Sugar Land's franchise record for most consecutive games with a homer to 20.

After LHP Eric Lauer (L, 1-1) recovered to pitch three scoreless innings, but a lead-off single in the fifth from Drew Avans provided some trouble, as Avans advanced to second on a balk and scored on a double from Hoese, extending Oklahoma City's advantage to 5-2. Lauer's day would end after five innings pitched, surrendering five earned runs on seven hits and two walks with three strikeouts.

Four more scored in the sixth for Oklahoma City and OKC added two more scored in the ninth to give OKC their 11-2 lead. The Space Cowboys offense was unable to come up with anything against Oklahoma City's bullpen consisting of RHP Kevin Gowdy (W, 2-2), LHP Nick Ramirez and LHP John Rooney.

Sugar Land looks to bounce back in game two against the Oklahoma City Baseball Club Wednesday night. RHP Ryan Gusto (0-1, 7.19) will take the ball for the Space Cowboys for a 7:05 pm CT first pitch opposite of Oklahoma City's RHP Ben Casparius (2-1, 3.68). The game can be heard on ESPN 92.5 FM or online here and seen on MiLB.TV, MLB.TV or Bally Live.

• Discuss this story on the Pacific Coast League message board...





Pacific Coast League Stories from June 11, 2024

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.