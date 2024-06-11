Albuquerque Drops Series Opener to El Paso, 10-3

June 11, 2024 - Pacific Coast League (PCL)

Albuquerque Isotopes News Release







Albuquerque, NM - The Isotopes trailed by three runs heading into the eighth inning but allowed five runs over the last two frames to drop the series opener to El Paso, 10-3, Tuesday night at Rio Grande Credit Union Field at Isotopes Park.

Topes Scope: -In his 11th rehab game with the Isotopes, Nolan Jones went 0-for-2 with a walk and hit by pitch. Over 11 games, Jones is 7-for-37 with six RBI, five walks, 11 punchouts and one home run. Has reached by in 10 of 11 contests.

-With the loss, the Isotopes fall to 1-11 in series openers and 0-7 at home. They have been outscored by 54 runs (116-62),

-Trevor Boone and Jones each tallied outfield assists, giving Albuquerque five for the year and the first game in 2024 Isotope outfielders have registered multiple in a game. Boone nabbed a runner at third while Jones' assist threw out a runner at second, the first outfield assist at second base for Albuquerque this year.

-Albuquerque permitted 10 runs on the night, the 19th time allowing double-digit runs in 46 games.

-The Isotopes yielded four runs in the ninth frame, bringing the season total to 51-the second-most in Minor League Baseball (most: Indianapolis, 52). It's the fifth time relenting four-plus runs in the ninth, all coming in Albuquerque (most: eight, March 31 vs. El Paso).

-Albuquerque went 1-for-9 with runners in scoring position. Over the club's last 16 games, the Isotopes are 20-for-117 (.170).

-The Chihuahuas' Miguel Cienfuegos tossed 6.0 innings of two-run ball, the 11th quality start by an opposing starter and fifth in nine June games.

-El Paso's Cal Mitchell belted two homers, the 12th two-homer game by an opposing player and third-straight game at Isotopes Park by the opposition (also: Trey Sweeney June 2 and Ryan Ward June 1).

-The Isotopes allowed 10 extra-base hits (four homers, one triple and five doubles), tied for the second-most extra-base hits relented in a game, three times (most: 13, May 17 vs. Sugar Land).

-It was the eighth time Albuquerque has allowed four-plus dingers in a contest this year (most: six, May 14 vs. Sugar Land).

-Aaron Schunk tallied three hits on the night including a double, his 18th multi-hit game, fifth three-hit contest of 2024 and first since May 28 vs. Oklahoma City. Recorded doubles in back-to-back games for the first time this year.

-Trevor Boone registered two doubles on the night, his first Triple-A game with multiple two-baggers. His second multi-hit game of 2024. Has reached base in 15 of his last 16 games.

-Coco Montes has gone hitless in two-straight games for the third time in 2024 (last: April 20-21 vs. El Paso).

-Willie MacIver drove in his first RBI in seven games (last: May 26 at Salt Lake). Is 2-for-16 (.125) over five June games.

-Sam Hilliard tallied a double. Has three hits over 33 June at-bats, all doubles.

On Deck: The Isotopes and Chihuahuas meet for game two of the series tomorrow at 6:35 pm from Isotopes Park. Albuquerque is expected to start Peyton Battenfield while El Paso is slated to start Sean Reynolds.

