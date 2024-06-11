Tacoma Takes Game One Over Round Rock, 8-4

June 11, 2024 - Pacific Coast League (PCL)

Round Rock Express News Release







ROUND ROCK, Texas - The Round Rock Express (32-31) fell by a final score of 8-4 to the Tacoma Rainiers (35-29) in Tuesday's series opener at Dell Diamond.

Round Rock reliever RHP Yerry Rodriguez (1-2, 5.25) was tagged with a blown-save loss after recording two outs and finishing with a line that included five runs, one of which was earned, two hits, two walks and two balks. Tacoma reliever RHP Jason Ruffcorn (1-0, 0.00) earned his first career Triple-A win after throwing 2.0 shutout innings that included one hit and one strikeout.

Along the Train Tracks:

Tacoma 1B Jason Vosler scored the first two runs of the contest in the first inning with a two-run home run that brought CF Jonatan Clase, who had knocked a leadoff single, in with him.

Round Rock took one of the runs back in the bottom of the frame when SS Jonathan Ornelas and DH Andrew Knapp hit back-to-back doubles to plate Ornelas.

The Express added one run in each of the next three innings. In the second, LF Dustin Harris worked a walk, stole both second and third base and scored on a sacrifice fly from 2B Jax Biggers. The third inning saw Knapp score Ornelas on a sacrifice fly. In the fourth, Harris scored on a bases-loaded walk issued to Biggers.

Rainiers LF Spencer Packard earned a run in the top of the fourth inning as he rounded the bases on a single and two groundouts then scored thanks to a double from DH Isiah Gilliam. After the E-Train's run in the bottom of the inning, Round Rock held a 4-3 lead.

Tacoma put up a five spot in the eighth inning to take over, 8-4. The inning included three singles, two walks, two fielder's choices, two balks, one sacrifice fly and one error

E-Train Excerpts:

Round Rock LF Dustin Harris set a new career high for stolen bases in a game with four. Harris stole both second and third base twice on Tuesday. Harris' previous single-game high came on May 4, 2023 when he stole three bases for Double-A Frisco against Midland. Harris is just the third E-Train batter in team history to steal four bases in one game, with the other two being J.P. Martinez on August 1, 2023 and Jason Bourgeois on April 15, 2010.

Express SS Jonathan Ornelas led the way at the plate, hitting 3-for-4 with two doubles, one run scored and one walk. Harris also had a multi-hit night as he finished 2-for-3 with one walk and two runs scored.

LHP Grant Wolfram and LHP Blake Taylor both posted scoreless outings out of the bullpen. Wolfram threw 1.1 innings and struck out three batters while Taylor went 1.1 and struck out two.

Next up: Round Rock and Tacoma return for game two Wednesday night. Express RHP Jack Leiter (1-3, 4.63) is scheduled to make the start up against Rainiers RHP Casey Lawrence (4-4, 4.79). First pitch at Dell Diamond is slated for 7:15 p.m. CT.

Single game tickets as well as full season and other membership plans are on sale now. For more information about the Express, visit RRExpress.com or call (512) 255-2255. Subscribe to the E-Train email newsletter and keep up with the Express on Facebook, Instagram and Twitter!

#RR#

• Discuss this story on the Pacific Coast League message board...





Pacific Coast League Stories from June 11, 2024

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.