Chihuahuas Earn 10-3 Win Over Isotopes

June 11, 2024 - Pacific Coast League (PCL)

The El Paso Chihuahuas started their six-game series in Albuquerque with a 10-3 win over the Isotopes Tuesday night. The Chihuahuas have won a season-high four consecutive games.

El Paso starting pitcher Miguel Cienfuegos allowed only two runs in six innings to earn his first Triple-A win. Chihuahuas starters have pitched 12 innings over the past two games and allowed only four earned runs. Chihuahuas right fielder Cal Mitchell went 2-for-4 with two home runs and three RBIs. It was his second multi-homer game this season and El Paso's first since Graham Pauley on May 25 vs. Sacramento.

Chihuahuas designated hitter Nate Mondou went 1-for-4 with a double and a walk to extend his career-high hitting streak to 12 games. El Paso third baseman Eguy Rosario went 2-for-5 with a solo home run. Rosario has now reached base in 19 straight games.

Team Records: El Paso (28-36), Albuquerque (18-46)

Next Game: Wednesday at 6:35 p.m. Mountain Time at Rio Grande Credit Union Field. El Paso RHP Sean Reynolds (2-0, 7.62) vs. Albuquerque RHP Peyton Battenfield (2-3, 9.26). The game will air on 600 ESPN El Paso and www.epchihuahuas.com.

