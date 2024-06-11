Space Cowboys Return Home to Take on Oklahoma City

June 11, 2024 - Pacific Coast League (PCL)

Sugar Land Space Cowboys News Release







SUGAR LAND, TX - After a two-week road trip in Las Vegas and Salt Lake that included a series sweep of the Bees, the Sugar Land Space Cowboys return home to Constellation Field to start a six-game homestand from Tuesday, June 11 through Sunday, June 16 with the Oklahoma City Baseball Club, the Triple-A affiliate of the Los Angeles Dodgers.

Tuesday, June 11 vs. Oklahoma City @ 7:05 pm

To kick off the homestand, it's $5 Frozens presented by Jose Cuervo Tradicional with $5 frozen margaritas available throughout the evening. It is also Silver Stars Tuesday presented by United Health Care. Silver Stars packages for the season are available online here and start at just $60. Gates open at 6:00 pm for a 7:05 pm first pitch.

Wednesday, June 12 vs. Oklahoma City @ 7:05 pm

Pride Night returns to Constellation Field. Festivities include a pregame dog parade on the field, where costumes are encouraged, along with a Eureka Heights Lavender Bunny beer special. The night will also include an optional Drag Bingo ticket add-on in the Regions Bank Club from 7 to 8 pm featuring Dessie, Miss Gay USA 2024. Ticket add-ons are $10 with proceeds going back to the community.

Additionally, it is Dollar Dog Night presented by Texas Chili Company. $1 hot dogs are available at concession stands throughout Constellation Field during the evening. You can also bring your four-legged friend out for Bark in the Park presented by Hollywood Feed. Dogs are welcome out on the Grassland area and do not require a ticket, but owners will be required to fill out a waiver for their pups. Gates will open at 6:00 pm for a 7:05 pm first pitch.

In partnership with Goodwill Houston, fans who donate gently used items at participating Goodwill stores or donation centers will receive a voucher for any Wednesday home game. Fans can also bring their gently used items to Wednesday's game to receive a General Admission ticket to the game. Participating Goodwill locations can be found here.

Thursday, June 13 vs. Oklahoma City @ 7:05 pm

Calling all teachers - Thursday night is Teacher Appreciation Night presented by Brazos Valley Schools Credit Union. All teachers and school staff will receive a free lower bowl ticket and a discount on additional tickets purchased with proof of school email. The tickets for Teacher Appreciation Night can be found here. The gates will open at 6:00 pm for a 7:05 pm first pitch.

Also, it is a great time to get the weekend started early with Thirsty Thursday presented by Eureka Heights. Discounted Eureka Heights beers, select domestic drafts and sodas are available until last call.

Friday, June 14 vs. Oklahoma City @ 7:05 pm

To kick off the weekend, the Space Cowboys are wearing their Fauxback jerseys as they continue their trip down an alternate timeline with caps and jerseys of the Sugar Land Space Cowboys representing a time 'when they existed' in the decades of the past.

The first 2,000 fans will receive a Kyle Tucker Space City Replica Jersey presented by Frost Bank when the gates open at 5:30 pm for a 7:05 pm first pitch. Fans can also stick around after the game for Freddy's Fireworks Friday presented by Freddy's Frozen Custard & Steakburgers.

To add on to all the fun, it is Girl Scout Night presented by Texas Parks & Wildlife. There will be a pregame parade for all troop levels, postgame fireworks and an optional sleepover on the field after the game. More details can be found here.

Saturday, June 15 vs. Oklahoma CIty @ 7:05 pm

Join us Saturday night at the ballpark to celebrate Black Heritage Night presented by AT&T. The first 2,000 fans will receive a Space Cowboys Negro League Jersey giveaway also presented by AT&T. Gates will open at 5:30 pm for a 7:05 pm first pitch.

J.C. Hartman, who was the first African American player for the Colt 45's, will be on hand to throw out the ceremonial first pitch, and there will be samplings available from Black-owned restaurants on the concourse throughout the game.

Sunday, June 16 vs. Oklahoma City @ 6:35 pm

To honor all the dad's out there, the Space Cowboys will be celebrating Father's Day presented by Kid to Kid. To cap off Sunday's series finale against Oklahoma City and celebrate the dad's, the first 2,000 fans will receive a Space Cowboys Fishing Shirt presented by Constellation. The gates will open at 5:00 pm for a 6:35 pm first pitch.

Don't forget to arrive early for Orion's Kids Day for pregame player autographs and pregame catch on the field from 5:30 pm to 5:50 pm. After the game, all kids can participate in Kids Run the Bases presented by Caldwell and Steinbring.

Available every Sunday are Family Four Pack tickets presented by First Service Credit Union, which include four tickets, four hot dogs and four sodas for $44. Fans can use the code 'FAMILYFOUR' for any Sunday home game in the Hot Corner sections to receive the discount. Upgraded Family Four Packs are also available in the Dugout Box I, II and Home Plate Box II sections.

Full season memberships, partial season memberships, single-game tickets, ticket plans and group outings are available for the 2024 season at SLSpaceCowboys.com/tickets.

Pacific Coast League Stories from June 11, 2024

