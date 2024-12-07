Mike Robinson's 1st Career Goal!!
December 7, 2024 - National Lacrosse League (NLL)
Halifax Thunderbirds YouTube Video
Mike Robinson blasts it up the middle for Halifax for his first career NLL marker!
Check out the Halifax Thunderbirds Statistics
• Discuss this story on the National Lacrosse League message board...
National Lacrosse League Stories from December 7, 2024
- Seals Fall in Overtime 13-12 - San Diego Seals
- Calgary Roughnecks Edge Halifax Thunderbirds, 18-17 - Calgary Roughnecks
- What to Watch for vs. Albany FireWolves - Toronto Rock
- Knighthawks Host Two-Time Defending NLL Champs Tonight - Rochester Knighthawks
- Desert Dogs Lose to Colorado 15-9 in Home Opener - Las Vegas Desert Dogs
- Albany FireWolves Seek First Win on the Road against Toronto Rock - Albany FireWolves
- Colorado Secures Franchise-First Win in Las Vegas Via 15-9 Victory - Colorado Mammoth
The opinions expressed in this article are those of the writer(s), and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.
Other Recent Halifax Thunderbirds Stories
- Halifax Thunderbirds and QEII Foundation Team up to Transform Mental Health Care in Nova Scotia
- Thunderbirds Announce Final Roster for 2024-25 Season
- Thunderbirds, Mitch Wilde Agree to Two-Year Contract
- Training Camp Preview
- Thunderbirds Announce 2024-25 Theme Nights