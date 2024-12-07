Sports stats



Mike Robinson's 1st Career Goal!!

December 7, 2024 - National Lacrosse League (NLL)
Halifax Thunderbirds YouTube Video


Mike Robinson blasts it up the middle for Halifax for his first career NLL marker!
