Seals Fall in Overtime 13-12

December 7, 2024 - National Lacrosse League (NLL)

San Diego Seals News Release







For the second year in a row, the Seals and Georgia Swarm required extra time to settle matters, but this time it was the Swarm who came out on top as Andrew Kew's goal 2:55 into overtime gave the Swarm a 13-12 win in their season opener on Saturday night at the Gas South Arena in Duluth, Georgia.

It was a high-scoring and back and forth affair early that saw the teams combine for 17 goals in the first 30 minutes. The Seals scored a pair in the first period before adding seven in the second to jump out to a 9-8 lead at halftime. Rob Hellyer accounted for three of the Seals' first half goals while Wes Berg chipped in with a pair.

The Seals jumped out to an 11-8 lead 1:29 into the third quarter but Georgia scored the next three and the game was tied 11-11 going into the fourth.

The score remained as such until the 9:24 mark of the fourth when Ryan Benesch ended a 19-minute scoring drought for San Diego with his second goal of the night to give the Seals a 12-11 lead.

With just over four minutes left in regulation, Seth Oakes scored for the Swarm to tie the game at 12 apiece. That goal was Georgia's first in more than 13 minutes as they too endured a long scoring drought. Neither team would score again in the fourth, setting up the overtime finish.

With the loss, the Seals fall to 1-1 on the season. They'll return to Pechanga Arena this Friday night to host the Colorado Mammoth at 7:30 p.m. PT.

