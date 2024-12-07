Albany FireWolves Defeat Toronto Rock 15-4 to Get First Win of the Season

December 7, 2024 - National Lacrosse League (NLL)

Albany FireWolves News Release







MISSISSAUGA, ON - From the first whistle, the Albany FireWolves (1-1) dominated in all facets of the game to defeat the Toronto Rock (0-2) by a score of 15-4 and earn their first win of the 2024-2025 National Lacrosse League (NLL) season on the road at the Paramount Fine Foods Centre in Mississauga, ON.

The FireWolves went on several big scoring runs and played strong defensively to snuff out any chances of a Rock comeback. The win gives them momentum heading into their next stretch of upcoming games.

Sam Firth exploded for 5 goals in the second half and pitched in 1 assist to finish with 6 points, while Travis Longboat also finished with 6 points (1 goal, 5 assists) in balanced offensive effort for Albany. Alex Simmons and Tye Kurtz finished with identical stat lines of 3 points (2 goals, 1 assist). Zac Masson scored his first career NLL goal in the second quarter and would score again in the fourth quarter to end the game with 2 goals in transition. The FireWolves scoring was rounded up by John Piatelli with 2 points (1 goal, assist), Colton Watkinson with 2 points (1 goal, 1 assist), and Marshall Powless with 1 goal.

Joe Nardella controlled the faceoff circle winning 19 of 22 faceoff attempts and would match his career high for loose balls with 19. Nardella also reached 800 career faceoff wins. Goaltender Doug Jamieson was stellar in the win with 43 saves on 47 shots. FireWolves Captain Colton Watkinson played in his 100th career game and was the leader they needed through a physical game.

In the opening quarter, the FireWolves got off to a fast start as Kurtz scored on the power play three minutes into the game, Powless would fire one in from the outside, and Piatelli battled his way to the net to score a shorthanded goal that would put them up 3-0 in the first quarter. Nardella winning faceoff after faceoff allowed Albany to limit Toronto's chances early on.

The second quarter saw Albany continue to find the back of the net. After a defensive stop, Masson scored his first career NLL goal in transition off a great pass from Jackson Nishimura. Simmons would add another goal a minute later on the power play to bring the FireWolves lead to 5-0. The Rock would finally answer and score their first goal of the game to make it 5-1. There were penalties throughout the game with physical play all over the floor, but that wouldn't slow down Albany. Watkinson would snag a loose ball off a save from Jamieson and fly down the floor to score the FireWolves second shorthanded goal of the game to bring the score to 6-1 at halftime.

There would be a flurry of scoring in the third quarter as the Rock attempted to mount a comeback, but the FireWolves responded with big momentum plays. Firth would score his first goal of the game while on the ground with a crafty shot to extend their lead to 7-1. Toronto answered with two straight goals to cut the score to 7-3, but Albany responded immediately as Nardella won a clean faceoff forward and found Kurtz who buried the shot in transition only 7 seconds after the Rock goal to make it 8-3.

The FireWolves would then go on a six-goal run from the third quarter into the fourth quarter as they clicked offensively and pushed transition opportunities. Firth couldn't miss as he scored from the outside, finished in close, and found the openings on the Rock goaltenders. The Rock added one more goal, but Albany played a great game up and down the floor to leave Toronto with a confidence building 15-4 win.

The FireWolves will return to MVP Arena for their next home game this Saturday, December 14 at 7 PM against the Calgary Roughnecks.

