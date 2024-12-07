Colorado Secures Franchise-First Win in Las Vegas Via 15-9 Victory

December 7, 2024 - National Lacrosse League (NLL)

Colorado Mammoth News Release







DENVER - The Colorado Mammoth secured a 15-9 victory over the Las Vegas Desert Dogs Friday night inside Lee's Family Forum in Henderson, Nevada.

Having dropped both of its first two road games against the black and white unit, Colorado earned the first win in franchise history within the greater boundaries of Sin City.

The All-World talents of Mammoth goaltender Dillon Ward were on display once again as the veteran stopped 46-of-55 on the night. This team will go as far as Ward takes them. And right now he's looking young, spry and ready to make another run.

Colorado had six different players in the shootout record four or more points as the team went on another crazy second-half run, eventually stringing together seven-straight goals during a dominant final 30. Eli McLaughlin, Zed Williams and Ryan Lee each netted hat tricks in the convincing win.

Casey Jackson got the contest's scoring started just a minute and a half into the first quarter as the result of an early penalty called on Mammoth newcomer Damon Edwards. Finishing the power-play set during the team's first possession, Las Vegas earned the initial advantage.

Flyin' Ryan Lee showed off some good health by finishing a quality look in the two-man game a few moments later. Accepting a dish from Connor Kelly and slamming one over Desert Dogs' netminder Landon Kells shoulder, Lee logged his second goal of the season.

Getting some momentum going, Connor Kelly recorded his fifth of the season via a long-range laser as Colorado secured a 2-1 advantage.

Evening the game at 2 per side, Jack Hannah floated through the air while sending a set of fakes Mammoth goaltender Dillon Ward's way before beating the veteran goaltender.

Former Mammoth prospect Kyle Killen logged his team's second power-play conversion of the opening quarter as he allotted his squad a 3-2 lead, now two in a row for Las Vegas.

Thomas Vela stepped around a pair of defensemen from range en route to beating Kells to tie the game at threes with one minute remaining in quarter one.

Making the most of the final seconds of the first 15, Eli McLaughlin made it 4-3 with his first of the night with just 12 seconds remaining.

Finishing a coast to coast, shorthanded transition effort, Shane Simpson updated the scoreboard to ready 4 per side after he turned the burners on and slammed one past Ward two minutes into the second quarter.

Quarterback figure Ryan Lee stared down the defense before rocketing a backdoor dish to McLaughlin, who received the pass and beat Kells.

Down one coming out of the break, it was Jack Hannah who rose to the occasion for the Desert Dogs, beating Ward less than a minute into the second half.

Casey Jackson finished another man-up opportunity with 10 minutes left in the third to grant his team a one-goal lead.

Continuing to lead the Mammoth in scoring, Kelly notched his second of the night. Ditching his defender and sprinting crease-side, he beat Kells and tied the game once more, now 6-6.

Two in a row for the Mammoth, Zed Williams hit a 360-degree spin move before launching a fierce rocket toward the net. Flying by the young netminder, Williams was officially on the board as the contest witnessed its seventh lead change of the night.

Three's company was the suit, as Lee netted his 100th career goal via a jump shot-like effort. He might be recovering from a lower-body injury, but it's plays like this that show he's on the way back to resuming his All-Pro status.

His first hat trick in a while, Lee finished his three-goal effort beating Kells far side as he collected his fourth goal of the season with 11 minutes to play.

On the favorable end of a successful transition goal, Connor Robinson got on the scoreboard for the first time this season after being a healthy scratch in Week 1. Making it six in a row for the road team, Eli McLaughlin completed his hat trick feat via a sick diving effort. Up five midway through the final 15, the Mammoth were rolling.

Recording his first goal of the season back with the team who originally drafted him back in 2019, forward Will Malcom made it seven straight for the good guys as Colorado doubled up Las Vegas 12-6.

Netting his first career goal, Adam Poitras beat Ward five hole to end the team's epic scoring run and begin one for Las Vegas. Just 20 seconds later, Hannah completed his second hat trick in two games as No. 33 continued the momentum shift in favor of the Desert Dogs.

Rolling over the top of a pick created by Eli McLaughlin, Malcom notched his second of the night as the B.C. born lefties reinstated a five-goal lead for Colorado.

Former Mammoth goaltender Nate Faccin entered the game with just over three minutes to play in the game as Kells was relegated to the bench.

Hannah was showing off some skills of his own, as the DU product threw a nasty backhanded effort on net and slung it right into twine as he smiled en route to picking up his fourth of the night.

Doubling down on the night, Zed Williams picked up his fifth goal of the year with a flashy play. Beating Faccin and completing his hat trick, Williams sent a long-range laser past the young goaltender as Colorado solidified a 15-9 final score.

Connor Kelly paced Mammoth scorers with eight points (2g. 6a), while Ryan Lee (3g, 4a), Eli McLaughlin (3g, 3a), Zed Williams (3g, 3a), Connor Robinson (1g, 4a), Will Malcom (2g, 2a) and Thomas Vela did the heavy lifting for the victorious Mammoth.

Now 2-0 on the season, Colorado has allowed just 16 goals in two games on the season while producing 26 as the team's star-studded offensive unit continues to take a collective stride. Becoming the first squad in the 2025 campaign to notch a 2-0 record, Colorado occupies the league's No. 1 rank ahead of Saturday's four-game slate.

The Mammoth now prepare to take on the San Diego Seals inside Pechanga Arena Friday, Dec. 13 as they close out their two-game road trip. Limited Tickets remain for Colorado's Dec. 21 Beach Night at the LOUD HOUSE showdown against the Halifax Thunderbirds, so be sure to lock yours in and get ready to TUSK UP!

