Calgary Roughnecks Edge Halifax Thunderbirds, 18-17

December 7, 2024 - National Lacrosse League (NLL)

Halifax, NS - The Calgary Roughnecks defeated the Halifax Thunderbirds 18-17 in their season opener on the road in Halifax Saturday night. Nine Roughnecks made their debut for the club and goaltender Cameron Macleod secured his first win in the National Lacrosse League.

Halifax opened the scoring on the powerplay, before Dane Dobbie answered on a Calgary penalty kill for the Roughnecks' first goal of the season. Tanner Cook and Jesse King also found the back of the net for Calgary in the first quarter, with the Thunderbirds up 5-3 at the quarter break. The home side continued to extend their lead, adding five goals before Dobbie notched his second of the night for the Riggers. Calgary went on to add four goals to their tally to finish the first half, with King adding his second, Dobbie reaching a hat trick, and Curtis Dickson scoring his first two back with the Roughnecks.

Calgary continued to maintain their scoring streak, with Cook and Dobbie finding the back of the net in quick succession at the beginning of the third quarter to tie the game at 11-11. Both teams continued to battle through the third and fourth quarters, with the game tied at 16-16 with four minutes to go in the final frame. Brett McIntyre gave Calgary their first lead of the night with a powerplay goal and Ethan Ticehurst secured the lead with an empty netter.

Captain Jesse King led the Riggers in points tonight with 10 (2g, 8a) with Riggers returnees Curtis Dickson and Dane Dobbie both tallying 5 goals and 4 assists for 9 points. Bennett Smith and Brett McIntyre both notched their career-first goals, with Tanner Cook adding three and Ethan Ticehurst tallying one.

Tonight is goaltender Cameron Macleod's first win in the league, with Roughnecks backup Colby Bowman making his debut tonight, subbing in and stopping six of seven shots.

The Roughnecks continue on the road in week two, heading to Albany to take on the Firewolves next Saturday December 14th. Fans can watch the game on TSN + and NLL +.

Calgary is ready to get the party started on WestJet Field for their Home Opener on Saturday, December 28th! Face-off is set for 7pm against the Vancouver Warriors, and tickets are on sale now - fans can head to www.CalgaryRoughnecks.com/tickets for more information and to purchase their tickets to the party.

