Desert Dogs Lose to Colorado 15-9 in Home Opener

December 7, 2024 - National Lacrosse League (NLL)

Las Vegas Desert Dogs News Release







LAS VEGAS, NV - The Las Vegas Desert Dogs (0-2) invited the Colorado Mammoth (2-0) to their inaugural home opener at Lee's Family Forum to kick off week two. The final tally was in favor of the Mammoth, 15 - 9. Jack Hannah did earn his second player of the game of the season with seven points, including four goals. The rookie sensation and second-overall pick, Adam Poitras, also scored his first NLL goal. Goalie Landon Kells, along with his 32-save performance, did reach the 2000 career-minute mark in the crease. Also, forward Dan Taylor officially has 100 games under his belt in the NLL.

The Pack scored the first goal in the new building with a powerplay strike by Casey Jackson. The Mammoth spoiled the celebrations right after with two goals of their own. In a nice response, the Dogs scored with a Jack Hannah slam dunk on a great offensive possession and while on the advantage thanks to Kyle Killen. Colorado would respond by netting two in a row to take a 4 - 3 lead at the end of the first quarter.

The Desert Dogs special teams were the highlight of the night because the second period was opened with a shorthanded goal by Shane Simpson off a slick cross-field pass from James Barclay to knot it up at four a piece. However, Colorado would get a late goal to be up 5 - 4 at the half.

The scoring for the game picked up in the second half, with a goal from Desert Dog Jack Hannah 46 seconds into the third quarter and Casey Jackson again on the powerplay to take a 6 - 5 lead, the second goal of the night from both players. The Mammoth answered with a three-point run to take a commanding 8 - 6 lead.

Jack Hannah went on to score two more goals in the fourth quarter. But, it was too little too late, as Las Vegas was unable to complete the comeback against Colorado. The Desert Dogs now have dropped both games in their 2024-25 campaign.

LVDD TOP PERFORMERS:

Jack Hannah: 7 points (4G, 3A)

Johnathan Donville: points (4A)

Adam Poitras: 3 points (1G, 2A)

Next week, the Desert Dogs travel to take on the Philadelphia Wings on December 14 at 3:00pm PST. The game can be watched on ESPN+, NLL+, YouTube TV and SSSEN. The Las Vegas Desert Dogs then return to battle at home next on Dec. 20 at 7:30 pm against the Philadelphia Wings.

• Discuss this story on the National Lacrosse League message board...





National Lacrosse League Stories from December 7, 2024

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.