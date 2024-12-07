What to Watch for vs. Albany FireWolves

December 7, 2024 - National Lacrosse League (NLL)

Toronto Rock News Release







Mississauga, ON - The Toronto Rock face the Albany FireWolves in their home opener tonight at Paramount Fine Foods Centre in Mississauga, ON. It will be the Rock's first ever game at their home away from home for the 2024-25 season.

Fans can watch the game vs. Albany at 7:00pm ET on the NLL's new FREE streaming service NLL+. Additionally the game is available on TSN's digital platform TSN+ via TSN.ca and the TSN App as well as ESPN+. To stream the game on TSN+ or ESPN+, a paid subscription is required.

Here's what to watch for in Saturday's matchup.

With the injuries piling up, the Rock signed unrestricted free agent forward Aaron Woods on Friday and placed him on the practice roster. Woods scored 14 goals and added 18 assists for 32 points in just 11 games last season with Halifax.

To make room for Woods on the Practice Roster, despite none of the Rock's practice tagged players being on the actual Practice Roster, the Rock had to remove the practice tag from Tyler Hendrycks and retained him on the Active Roster.

Corey Small is on milestone watch. The gifted shooter is just 6 points away from 900 for his career.

The last two times the Rock started 0-2 (2016,2018), they missed the playoffs. A win tonight, might be more important than usual at this time of year.

INJURY REPORT: Challen Rogers, Tom Schreiber, Latrell Harris, and TD Ierlan are on the IR with lower body injuries. Brad Kri is on the PUP List.

Next Saturday night, the Rock will be on the road to face the Georgia Swarm at 7:30pm ET. Fans can watch the game on NLL+ and TSN+.

Fans should also check out the latest episode of Rock City Unplugged, streaming now on the Rock's YouTube Channel and on TSN+.

For more information on Toronto Rock tickets, please contact a Toronto Rock account executive by phone at 416-596-3075, by email at tickets@torontorock.com or visit torontorock.com.

• Discuss this story on the National Lacrosse League message board...





National Lacrosse League Stories from December 7, 2024

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.