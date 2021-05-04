Mighty Mussels Stun Marauders 6-3 on Opening Night

Fort Myers Mighty Mussels pitcher Louie Varland

BRADENTON, Fla. - In their first game in 613 days, the Fort Myers Mighty Mussels broke in their new name in style - rallying for four runs in the top of the ninth to stun the Bradenton Marauders 6-3 at LECOM Park.

Fort Myers (1-0) trailed 3-2 entering the final frame. Leading off the inning, third baseman Will Holland ripped a double to left before Charles Mack drew a walk. After a strikeout and a wild pitch moved runners to second and third with one out, Oliver Mateo (0-1) intentionally walked Willie Joe Garry Jr. to load the bases. With Keoni Cavaco batting, Mateo unleashed two wild pitches, allowing the Mussels to score twice and take a 4-3 lead. With men at the corners, Cavaco stole second before Edouard Julien singled to right to extend the Fort Myers advantage to 6-3.

Louie Varland (1-0) was outstanding on the mound, striking out a career-high 10 over 4.1 innings of relief. He allowed only two hits and one walk.

Mighty Mussels starter Regi Grace Jr. kept Bradenton (0-1) in check, surrendering only one run on four hits over 4.2 innings. The right-hander struck out six and walked one.

Fort Myers wasted no time taking the lead. Garry Jr. pummeled a solo home run to right center in the first plate appearances of the season to give the Mussels a 1-0 lead.

After the Marauders tied it 1-1 on an Endy Rodriguez double in the fourth, Fort Myers re-gained the lead in the seventh on a bases-loaded walk by Cavaco.

With the Mighty Mussels up 2-1 in the bottom of the seventh, Alexander Mojica parked a two-run home run to left to give the Marauders a brief 3-2 lead.

Julien, Cavaco and Garry Jr. each reached base three times in the Opening Night win. Fort Myers drew nine walks while their pitchers struck out 16.

The Mussels will send Casey Legumina to the mound on Wednesday night, to be opposed by Eddy Yean of Bradenton. First pitch is scheduled for 6:05 pm, with Mussels Pre-Game Live starting at 5:50 p.m.

