Tortugas Rally Late, Get Clipped by Cardinals, 4-3
May 4, 2021 - Low-A Southeast League (Low-A Southeast) - Daytona Tortugas News Release
JUPITER, Fla. - Trailing 2-0 after six frames in their first game in 614 days, the Daytona Tortugas rallied to score a run in each of their final three trips at-bat to take a 3-2 lead. However, the advantage was short-lived as the Palm Beach Cardinals scored two on an error in the bottom of the ninth to defeat Daytona, 4-3, on Tuesday night at Roger Dean Chevrolet Stadium.
Tied at two in the top of the ninth, DH Debby Santana (2-4, R, 2 SO) led off the frame with a worm-burning ground ball to center and LF Wendell Marrero (1-3, 2B, RBI, BB) launched the following pitch into the left-center field gap. Santana blazed home to put Daytona (0-1) ahead, 3-2, but Marrero was tagged out trying to stretch a double into a triple.
Palm Beach (1-0) would immediately put two runners on to start the home half of the ninth inning courtesy of a double by C Carlos Soto (2-4, R, 2B, 2 SO) and a single from RF L.J. Jones (1-4, R, SO). RHP Nick Hanson (0.2 IP, 2 H, 2 R, 2 SO) battled back to strike out the next two hitters swinging to pull Daytona within an out of victory.
That final out would not come, as an error on a fly ball to center off the bat of DH Terry Fuller (0-4, 2 SO) allowed both baserunners to score, giving the Cardinals a 4-3, season-opening triumph.
After falling behind over the first four frames on a solo home run by 3B Jordan Walker (2-4, 2 R, HR, RBI, SO) and a run-scoring knock by 1B Todd Lott (2-4, RBI, SO), Daytona's offense sprung to life in the top of the seventh.
SS Ivan Johnson (1-3, R, 2B, BB, SO) did it all in the inning. The 22-year-old drew a five-pitch walk to begin the frame and proceeded to steal second, induce a balk to advance to third, and then score the season's first tally on a wild pitch.
An inning later, the Tortugas used power to tie up the score. With nobody on and two out, CF Allan Cerda (1-3, R, HR, RBI, BB, SO) clocked a towering fly ball that snuck around the left-field pole - the franchise's first home run since Hendrik Clementina's against the St. Lucie Mets on August 27, 2019 - to tie the game at two.
Despite giving up a run in the game's final frame, RHP Ramon Santos (1.0 IP, 2 H, R, ER, SO) garnered the victory in relief for the Redbirds. Hanson was credited with two unearned runs and the tough-luck defeat in his first game action since July 29, 2018, with the Rookie Arizona League Reds.
Neither starter factored into the decision. Daytona's RHP Christian Roa (1.0 IP, 2 H, R, ER, 3 SO) lasted just one inning, striking out three. In all, Tortugas' pitching struck out 14 batters and walked just three on the night. Cardinals RHP Nick Trogrlic-Iverson (5.0 IP, 2 H, 3 BB, 5 SO) took a no-decision after hurling five innings of shutout ball.
In his professional debut, 2020 Cincinnati Reds first-round pick RF Austin Hendrick went 1-for-4 with a strikeout. The 19-year-old registered his first pro base-hit in the sixth on a 98.0 MPH single to right off RHP Luis Ortiz (1.0 IP, H, BB).
The Tortugas will look to even the series on Wednesday afternoon, as RHP Carson Spiers (0-0, 0.00) will make his professional debut against Palm Beach's LHP Levi Prater (0-0, 0.00), who will do the same. The first pitch at Roger Dean Chevrolet Stadium is scheduled for 12:00 PM ET.
The Tortugas will return to Jackie Robinson Ballpark to roll out the green carpet for their long-awaited home opener against the St. Lucie Mets, Low-A affiliate of the New York Mets, on Tuesday, May 11. Gates will open at 6 p.m. ET. The first pitch is scheduled for 7:05 p.m.
