Tortugas Rally Late, Get Clipped by Cardinals, 4-3

May 4, 2021 - Low-A Southeast League (Low-A Southeast) - Daytona Tortugas News Release









Daytona Tortugas infielder Rece Hinds

(Daytona Tortugas, Credit: Ryan Dowd) Daytona Tortugas infielder Rece Hinds(Daytona Tortugas, Credit: Ryan Dowd)

JUPITER, Fla. - Trailing 2-0 after six frames in their first game in 614 days, the Daytona Tortugas rallied to score a run in each of their final three trips at-bat to take a 3-2 lead. However, the advantage was short-lived as the Palm Beach Cardinals scored two on an error in the bottom of the ninth to defeat Daytona, 4-3, on Tuesday night at Roger Dean Chevrolet Stadium.

Tied at two in the top of the ninth, DH Debby Santana (2-4, R, 2 SO) led off the frame with a worm-burning ground ball to center and LF Wendell Marrero (1-3, 2B, RBI, BB) launched the following pitch into the left-center field gap. Santana blazed home to put Daytona (0-1) ahead, 3-2, but Marrero was tagged out trying to stretch a double into a triple.

Palm Beach (1-0) would immediately put two runners on to start the home half of the ninth inning courtesy of a double by C Carlos Soto (2-4, R, 2B, 2 SO) and a single from RF L.J. Jones (1-4, R, SO). RHP Nick Hanson (0.2 IP, 2 H, 2 R, 2 SO) battled back to strike out the next two hitters swinging to pull Daytona within an out of victory.

That final out would not come, as an error on a fly ball to center off the bat of DH Terry Fuller (0-4, 2 SO) allowed both baserunners to score, giving the Cardinals a 4-3, season-opening triumph.

After falling behind over the first four frames on a solo home run by 3B Jordan Walker (2-4, 2 R, HR, RBI, SO) and a run-scoring knock by 1B Todd Lott (2-4, RBI, SO), Daytona's offense sprung to life in the top of the seventh.

SS Ivan Johnson (1-3, R, 2B, BB, SO) did it all in the inning. The 22-year-old drew a five-pitch walk to begin the frame and proceeded to steal second, induce a balk to advance to third, and then score the season's first tally on a wild pitch.

An inning later, the Tortugas used power to tie up the score. With nobody on and two out, CF Allan Cerda (1-3, R, HR, RBI, BB, SO) clocked a towering fly ball that snuck around the left-field pole - the franchise's first home run since Hendrik Clementina's against the St. Lucie Mets on August 27, 2019 - to tie the game at two.

Despite giving up a run in the game's final frame, RHP Ramon Santos (1.0 IP, 2 H, R, ER, SO) garnered the victory in relief for the Redbirds. Hanson was credited with two unearned runs and the tough-luck defeat in his first game action since July 29, 2018, with the Rookie Arizona League Reds.

Neither starter factored into the decision. Daytona's RHP Christian Roa (1.0 IP, 2 H, R, ER, 3 SO) lasted just one inning, striking out three. In all, Tortugas' pitching struck out 14 batters and walked just three on the night. Cardinals RHP Nick Trogrlic-Iverson (5.0 IP, 2 H, 3 BB, 5 SO) took a no-decision after hurling five innings of shutout ball.

In his professional debut, 2020 Cincinnati Reds first-round pick RF Austin Hendrick went 1-for-4 with a strikeout. The 19-year-old registered his first pro base-hit in the sixth on a 98.0 MPH single to right off RHP Luis Ortiz (1.0 IP, H, BB).

The Tortugas will look to even the series on Wednesday afternoon, as RHP Carson Spiers (0-0, 0.00) will make his professional debut against Palm Beach's LHP Levi Prater (0-0, 0.00), who will do the same. The first pitch at Roger Dean Chevrolet Stadium is scheduled for 12:00 PM ET.

The Tortugas will return to Jackie Robinson Ballpark to roll out the green carpet for their long-awaited home opener against the St. Lucie Mets, Low-A affiliate of the New York Mets, on Tuesday, May 11. Gates will open at 6 p.m. ET. The first pitch is scheduled for 7:05 p.m.

Season ticket, multi-game plans, group packages, and more are currently available and can be purchased online at www.daytonatortugas.com or by calling the Tortugas' Ticket Office at (386) 257-3172.

Images from this story

• Discuss this story on the Low-A Southeast League message board...





Low-A Southeast League Stories from May 4, 2021

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.