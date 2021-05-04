Baptist Health Announced as Presenting Partner of 2021 Low-A Southeast Division

JUPITER, FL - Roger Dean Chevrolet Stadium is thrilled to announce Baptist Health as the Presenting Partner of the 2021 Low-A Southeast season.

With this continued partnership, Baptist Health will have a strong presence at Roger Dean Chevrolet Stadium through marquee signage and in-game features, social/digital media, and print marketing materials for the Low-A Southeast season, which runs May through September. The league has an enriched history in Palm Beach County with a presence dating back to 1928.

"Partnering with Roger Dean Chevrolet Stadium has been a wonderful way for us to engage with the community of Palm Beach County," said Reggie Laroche, Assistant Vice President for Baptist Health's Orthopedics & Sports Medicine. "We look forward to playing an integral role in the 2021 Low-A Southeast season, as the Presenting Partner."

In addition to providing world-class healthcare throughout the region, Baptist Health also has a strong philanthropic presence throughout South Florida. Over the past two years, Baptist Health has provided over $725 million in total charity care and community benefit.

"We are elated for this opportunity to partner with Baptist Health and are looking forward to working with them, to promote their community values and charitable efforts. Roger Dean Chevrolet Stadium will play an integral role in the growth of Baptist Health's presence in Northern Palm Beach County, as the organization continues its growth in the region." Said Mike Bauer, General Manager of Roger Dean Chevrolet Stadium.

Roger Dean Chevrolet Stadium is the only facility in the country to house two affiliated Minor League teams with the Jupiter Hammerheads, Low-A affiliate of the Miami Marlins, and Palm Beach Cardinals, Low-A affiliate of the St. Louis Cardinals, both playing their Low-A Southeast games at the Jupiter complex.

The 2021 Low-A Southeast season presented by Baptist Health begins on Thursday, May 6th when the Palm Beach Cardinals host the Daytona Tortugas at 6:30 PM ET.

