Mets Dominate Hammerheads 13-3 in Opener

PORT ST. LUCIE, Fla. - The St. Lucie Mets offense exploded for 18 hits and 13 runs in a 13-3 romp over the Jupiter Hammerheads on Opening Night at Clover Park.

All nine Mets players in the lineup collected a hit and scored a run. Top prospect Francisco Alvarez led the way, going 4 for 5 with a double, walk, two RBI and a run scored.

Pete Crow-Armstrong, last year's first round draft pick by the Mets, went 2 for 5 with a double, two RBI and two runs from the leadoff spot. Crow-Armstrong smoked a two-run double in the fourth inning to break a 2-2 tie and put the Mets ahead for good.

Zach Ashford, who batted .353 in five games for St. Lucie at the end of 2019, went 3 for 4 with a double and walk in his return to the team.

Jose Peroza, Branden Fryman and Shervyen Newton all had two hits apiece. Newton's two-run double with two outs in the seventh inning expanded the Mets lead to 7-2.

Jaylen Palmer was the last Met in the lineup to get a hit. He made it count, punching a three-run triple down the right field line to make it 10-2 in the seventh.

Alvarez's RBI double in the eighth capped the scoring for the Mets.

St. Lucie starter Joander Suarez fell one out shy of qualifying for the win. He tossed 4.2 innings, allowing just one hit and two runs. Both runs scored on a homer by Osiris Johnson.

Relievers Austin Faith and Hunter Parsons combined for 3.1 scoreless innings. Colby Morris struck out three in the ninth to end the game.

The four Mets pitchers combined for 16 strikeouts. Faith was credited with the win.

The Mets are now 6-2 on their last eight Opening Days.

The Mets (1-0) and Hammerheads (0-1) continue their six-game series on Wednesday. It's a quick turnaround with first pitch scheduled for 12:10 p.m.

