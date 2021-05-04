Mighty Mussels Announce 2021 Broadcast Schedule

FORT MYERS, Fla. - The Fort Myers Mighty Mussels are set to broadcast at least 81 games in 2021, with 2019 Florida State League Broadcaster of the Year John Vittas joining the organization as the play-by-play broadcaster.

The Mussels will stream all 60 home games and at least 21 road games live across Minor League Baseball's streaming service. Games can be accessed worldwide using Gameday Audio links on MiLB.com and MightyMussels.com, as well as the MiLB First Pitch App.

Season-long link: https://www.milb.com/fort-myers/fans/audio-listen-live

All Mighty Mussels broadcasts will begin 15 minutes prior to first pitch. Mussels Pre-Game Live will feature interviews with players and coaches, scoreboard updates, Achieva Credit Union starting lineups and news from around the league and Twins organization.

Vittas enters his sixth year in Minor League Baseball and fifth in the state of Florida. The Wayne, New Jersey native spent the 2017-19 seasons as the lead voice of the Charlotte Stone Crabs, the former High-A affiliate of the Tampa Bay Rays. Prior to his time in Southwest Florida, John spent the 2016 campaign with the Myrtle Beach Pelicans (High-A, CHC).

A 2015 graduate of the University of Maryland, Vittas has broadcasted locally at Florida Gulf Coast University and Florida SouthWestern State College since 2017.

"I couldn't be more excited to bring Fort Myers fans the inaugural season of Mighty Mussels baseball," Vittas said. "After everything that Minor League Baseball and the broadcasting world has been through over the past two years, I feel so fortunate to be able to remain in Southwest Florida and join the Twins organization. Hammond Stadium is an amazing place to watch a game, and I know our team can't wait to provide the energy and entertainment that Lee County has been waiting for since the pandemic began."

The Mighty Mussels Baseball Network hits the air on Tuesday, May 4 as the Mussels visit the Bradenton Marauders. Vittas will call the first three games of the Bradenton series (May 4-6) remotely before Hammond Stadium opens its gates to Minor League Baseball for the first time in 20 months on Tuesday, May 11.

In addition to all 60 home games, Vittas will call road series in Clearwater (July 27-Aug 1), Bradenton (Aug 1-15) and Dunedin (Aug 17-22). Due to evolving virus protocols, the schedule is subject to change.

Brian Meyer steps into the managerial role after 2019 Miracle manager Toby Gardenhire was promoted to manage Triple-A St. Paul. The Mussels' roster features five ranked prospects and the organization's previous two first-round picks. The Twins' system was ranked as the 8th-best farm system in baseball by Keith Law of the Athletic.

